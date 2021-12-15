Alwin Chow made waves when he was appointed the youngest ever Independent senator in the second republican parliament of 1981-86. From that platform, Mr Chow proved himself a straight-talker with a rare self-confidence.
However, not even the senatorial high profile he enjoyed could compare with the high drama of the events that descended when Alwin Chow found himself up against the Panday administration almost immediately after it took office in November 1995.
By then, Alwin Chow had moved from accounting to corporate media as managing director of the ANSA McAL-owned media companies, Trinidad Publishing Company Ltd and Trinidad Broadcasting Ltd, which have since morphed into Guardian Media Limited.
For the then-72-year-old “old Lady of St Vincent Street”, Chow’s arrival was a shock to the system. Rattling the generational order, he put the media house onto a fast track to the 21st century. He brought a new cohort of young UWI graduates into the newsroom, went full throttle into digital production in a dramatic leap ahead of the industry, began monetising the Guardian’s massive archives, established a broad network of alliances with non-traditional community allies, and opened up the group’s media outlets to new voices in an effort to re-invent its conservative and ageing media assets into modern and progressive media fit for the 21st century.
Within the media industry, Chow was in every sense a game-changer and a leader in restless pursuit of big ideas.
In early 1996, he came up against the limits to change within the corporate structure when the Panday government called for the head of the Trinidad Guardian’s then-editor-in-chief, Jones P Madeira, on the grounds of political bias against the administration. One piece of evidence cited was a Page One headline, “Chutney Rising”, which, it was argued, was designed to instil racial fear. As the mystified headline writer later explained, “Chutney Rising” had been a sub-editor’s take on “Pan Rising”, a celebratory declaration of pan music’ progress, applied to the runaway chutney hits of the 1996 Carnival season, Sonny Mann’s “Lotala” and Brother Marvin’s “Jahaji Bhai”.
With the pressure being piled on by the government and his bosses, Chow demonstrated an all-too-rare mettle when he defied both in standing up for editorial independence and the independence of the media. The rest is history. Chow was fired, thus ending a meteoric media career with the promise of real change.
After a relatively brief stint with The Independent, a weekly newspaper started up by a group of editors and journalists who had left the Trinidad Guardian in protest against the owners’ actions, Chow joined the Trinidad Express as general manager, but soon left to pursue other interests with his company, Trinity Housing Limited.
Since the news of his passing broke last week, journalists have been sharing their stories of a media leader of intelligence, humour and courage who was willing to risk it all in defence of an independent media.
We salute him and express our heartfelt hope that his wife, Janelle Penny Commissiong-Chow, and the rest of his family will find comfort and peace at this time.