An absence of engagement

More than a week after the terrifying explosion at the NiQuan gas-to-liquids plant in Pointe-a-Pierre, residents in the immediate surroundings in Marabella were on the streets again this past Wednesday.
They were highlighting what they said was the continued atmosphere of silence from company representatives. Residents related tales of personal trauma, of damage to homes and property, and general failure by the company to have met with them, as was expected, even before the plant went into full operations some two months ago.
In the wake of the blowout, the effects of which were said to have been felt as far away as La Brea, the company issued a statement with promises of meeting with residents in the immediate community.
Anxious to have their fears and concerns effectively addressed, these residents also seek to make their claims directly to company representatives about their legitimate expectations for some measure of employment which may be forthcoming at this enterprise.
Such an initiative by the company, belated as it turns out after the fact, is an imperative in today’s environment, which calls for community outreach as part of good corporate governance practice.
The company has denied residents’ claims that work has restarted at the plant. But it adds insult to their injury, with one company representative now referring to “several factors” which continue to prevent a promised move to “fully engage with them” since the explosion. Those in the “fence line” communities remain nervous and resentful by this absence of direct communication. It offends against the principles behind Corporate Social Responsibility.
Similarly, residents in Moruga have felt it necessary to resort to the standard means of attracting national attention to their concerns. They blocked roads and burned tyres on Thursday, seeking to highlight what are among their most urgent infrastructural needs. The collapse of sections of the road at Lengua and Mandingo along with the damage to property have created an emergency situation, attention to which by the authorities appears overdue. As many as five homes are described as being on the verge of collapse along the Mandingo Road alone.
In response, the Works Minister has outlined a programme of activity in the areas under stress because of vulnerable roads and bridges. Here again, however, an absence of constructive and respectful communications with the residents and their local and Central Government representatives appears evident.
Minister Rohan Sinanan provided a lengthy recitation of remedial and rehabilitative works, either on the way or on the cards.
Missing, however, is the sense that much of this is not being transmitted in the manner of best practice called for in this era of effective engagement with stakeholders.
Especially during the current circumstances when public gatherings are being discouraged because of the Covid-19 pandemic, activity of this sort poses added dangers to the health and well-being of individuals, and the nation as a whole.
It now behoves Minister Sinanan to lead a charge towards meaningful engagement with the communities involved, in the interest of fashioning the necessary solutions, but above all, in reaching the best possible understandings for the road ahead.