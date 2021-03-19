An avenue for discussion

In his eagerness to deliver tangible results, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez has run ahead of himself in announcing plans to convert Ariapita Avenue into a pedestrian thoroughfare.
Where there may be merit in the plan one would have expected the mayor to recognise the need to consult with the multiple residents, businesses, the travelling public, public transport entities and the disabled, among others.
As a high traffic tributary into and out of Port of Spain, Woodbrook and environs the “Av”, as it is now popularly known and referred to by the trendy generation, is a focal point for gathering. To be and be seen outside any of the variety of spots along this strip, is to be recognised as “happening.” As after-hours activity has shifted away significantly from the heart of Port of Spain, the “Av” has replaced St James as the place to be.
The arguments for making it safer and more accommodating for such activity are compelling. There exists, however, a history of instances in which the residents of Woodbrook and environs have had to intervene against attempts by the authorities to alter their way of life. Under one previous mayor, there was the issue of the increasing commercialisation of the community. This led to a series of discussions, both at City Hall and among residents in their neighbourhoods themselves. The issue of parking, with incessant complaints by residents finding difficulty in getting into and out of their homes, was another. Garbage collection, and the continuing headache about noise pollution constitute others.
Attendant on all these challenges, members of the City Corporation were hard-pressed to make their positions clear with the residents. Such discussions were often difficult, before some measure of détente, and accommodation could be arrived at. There is much on the record from which His Worship the Mayor and members of his council at the City Corporation could have chosen to guide the process in this case.
To have been found wanting on the imperative for adequate discussion and consultation once again, is inexcusable to say the least. It is tempting to wonder, however, to what extent the decision-makers simply chose to throw caution to wind, to ignore the tangible evidence of some of what went before, in coming to their decision in this case.
Creating the space for greater pedestrian activity may indeed be a plus for the enhancement of the strip as a venue for lounging, for relaxation and for eye-balling. It also says much about efforts at reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions. But it cannot be taken for granted that it should come about on the basis of simple official fiat.
Of deep concern, however, is the fact that this mayor is failing to learn, even from the error of his own ways. His decision to turn Charlotte Street into Chinatown was one such which caught the denizens of East Port of Spain by surprise and left many of them sceptical.
We urge the mayor to engage in the widest possible consultation to ensure that the corporation has the full range of input before deciding to press ahead with his plan.