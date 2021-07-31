An Emancipation debt

Today, as we commemorate the emancipation of our African ancestors from the dehumanisation of British enslavement, we must also acknowledge those who first broke the chains and led the battle for freedom.
It is impossible to weigh the value of emancipation without putting on the scale our debt to the Haitian Revolution and the people of Haiti.
The point is worth emphasising in light of recent events in Haiti that once again showed up our disconnect from the history of the Caribbean which is not only fundamental to our story, but vitally important to resolving critical modern-day issues.
In 2021, many of the problems being faced by T&T and the wider Caribbean have their roots in the persistence of colonial-era divisions that separated the Caribbean into satellites of Britain, France, Spain, the Netherlands and other European countries. The region’s inability over the post-colonial period to build bridges and erase the legacy of division has left it vulnerable in a world dominated by geo-political power blocs. This has been made glaringly evident in the Covid-19 pandemic, as the region was left waiting for vaccine crumbs off the table of the more industrialised nations.
With recovery from the pandemic recession promising to be an uphill battle for the Caribbean, the region must exploit every opportunity within itself for strengthening its individual economies. This will require re-igniting the integration momentum which has lost steam for much of the past two decades. However, as we have repeatedly discovered, the greatest threat to unleashing the power of an integrated Caribbean has been the inability to defeat the culture of division and divisiveness planted within and among islands going back to the colonial era.
While national leaders carry some of the responsibility, the entrenched nature of the culture makes it difficult for governments to commit their people to integration policies. This explains Caricom’s implementation deficit when heads of government, backed by technocrats, happily agree to things that they cannot implement at home without political cost. The economic integration that could open markets and allow each country to exploit their own competitive advantages within a harmonised development of the region will not be realised without a movement that integrates the people of the region as a prior condition. Without popular support, efforts at economic integration will keep stumbling. The University of the West Indies once played a more powerful role in this regard in terms of regional professionals and academics. Carifesta, too, has had an impact. However, these are just examples of the value of regional initiatives.
On this Emancipation Day, as we look to the hard road ahead, we can draw inspiration not only from the power of the Haitian Revolution in hastening the end of the slave trade and opening the way to liberation from enslavement, but to the role that Haiti played in supporting and organising the quest for freedom in the Caribbean, South America and the United States on the principle of universal human rights.
In this time of her need, we who have benefited from Haiti’s courage must acknowledge our debt and prepare to repay it.