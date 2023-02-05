An expanding fiasco

The chronology of events leading to the judgment in default against the State with damages of $20 million demonstrates a different and far more disturbing state of affairs at the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs than was described by AG Reginald Armour last week.
Thanks to an exclusive Sunday Express report we now know that the sequence of court notifications to ministry personnel extended far beyond the one purportedly “disappeared” file identified by AG Armour. Instead, what the facts show is that several members of the ministry’s legal staff had been served court documents over a period spanning the tenure of two AGs- Faris Al-Rawi and Reginald Armour.
The mystery to be solved, therefore, is not where that one so-called “disappeared” file went but what happened to the series of notifications from the court and claimants’ attorneys.
The fact that actions were taken consequent to some of the notices would suggest that they did not go missing. Unless State attorneys were doing their own thing, we have to assume these attorneys were acting on instructions when they argued for a lower quantum of damages for the nine men formerly accused of the murder of Vindra Naipaul-Coolman. The question is: whose instructions?
In his statement following the exposé of the $20 million on Wednesday, AG Armour made reference to the Legal Secretariat established by former AG Al-Rawi in 2018 which seems to function as a centralised unit between the AG and the public service offices of the Solicitor General, Chief State Solicitor and the Civil Law Department. He explained that the Secretariat co-ordinates these civil law units in relation to claims requiring instructions from the AG at every stage of the judicial process. It would stand to reason that the AG’s Legal Secretariat would be the point entity in the malicious prosecution case brought by the nine claimants. Yet, according to him, it did not receive the “disappeared” file.
If there is value to the investigation to be conducted by retired justices Stanley John and Rolston Nelson it lies in a thorough review of the ministry’s structure, locus of responsibility and authority, the role of the AG’s Legal Secretariat and the impact of its insertion into the structure of the public service offices of the Solicitor General, Chief State Solicitor and the Civil Law Department.
The critical positioning of the relatively recent Secretariat between the AG and these three entities also raises the question of whether it is part of the Public Service structure or functions as a cabinet-approved unit operating outside of the Public Service and answerable to the political office-holder.
The investigation to be conducted could yield significant value if its terms of reference were expanded to include a comprehensive survey of all judgments in default against the State over a defined period.
While the sensational $20 million damages award has drawn public attention to the latest judgment, a broader review would provide a fuller and more informative picture of the State’s performance in respect to the use and abuse of public funds.