An expanding fiasco

Express Editorial : Daily

The chronology of events leading to the judgment in default against the State with damages of $20 million demonstrates a different and far more disturbing state of affairs at the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs than was described by AG Reginald Armour last week.

Thanks to an exclusive Sunday Express report we now know that the sequence of court notifications to ministry personnel extended far beyond the one purportedly “disappeared” file identified by AG Armour. Instead, what the facts show is that several members of the ministry’s legal staff had been served court documents over a period spanning the tenure of two AGs- Faris Al-Rawi and Reginald Armour.

The mystery to be solved, therefore, is not where that one so-called “disappeared” file went but what happened to the series of notifications from the court and claimants’ attorneys.

The fact that actions were taken consequent to some of the notices would suggest that they did not go missing. Unless State attorneys were doing their own thing, we have to assume these attorneys were acting on instructions when they argued for a lower quantum of damages for the nine men formerly accused of the murder of Vindra Naipaul-Coolman. The question is: whose instructions?

In his statement following the exposé of the $20 million on Wednesday, AG Armour made reference to the Legal Secretariat established by former AG Al-Rawi in 2018 which seems to function as a centralised unit between the AG and the public service offices of the Solicitor General, Chief State Solicitor and the Civil Law Department. He explained that the Secretariat co-ordinates these civil law units in relation to claims requiring instructions from the AG at every stage of the judicial process. It would stand to reason that the AG’s Legal Secretariat would be the point entity in the malicious prosecution case brought by the nine claimants. Yet, according to him, it did not receive the “disappeared” file.

If there is value to the investigation to be conducted by retired justices Stanley John and Rolston Nelson it lies in a thorough review of the ministry’s structure, locus of responsibility and authority, the role of the AG’s Legal Secretariat and the impact of its insertion into the structure of the public service offices of the Solicitor General, Chief State Solicitor and the Civil Law Department.

The critical positioning of the relatively recent Secretariat between the AG and these three entities also raises the question of whether it is part of the Public Service structure or functions as a cabinet-approved unit operating outside of the Public Service and answerable to the political office-holder.

The investigation to be conducted could yield significant value if its terms of reference were expanded to include a comprehensive survey of all judgments in default against the State over a defined period.

While the sensational $20 million damages award has drawn public attention to the latest judgment, a broader review would provide a fuller and more informative picture of the State’s performance in respect to the use and abuse of public funds.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

An expanding fiasco

An expanding fiasco

The chronology of events leading to the judgment in default against the State with damages of $20 million demonstrates a different and far more disturbing state of affairs at the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs than was described by AG Reginald Armour last week.

Have you noticed...?

Have you noticed...?

So, have you ever noticed that systems persist, remain, or are set up to have the desired outcomes, no matter the rebranding, the technology, the expertise, the intention, the ambition, the pretence?

This is true for many public service offices, but especially Licensing Office.

For as long as I have known myself as an adult (only really a few years), the Licensing Office has been confusing with inefficient systems that allowed for various levels of corruption. Now, I do give kudos.

Thank you, Louis Bertrand

This last week the nation lost the beautiful person and mind of Louis Bertrand, a national pollster. Louis was one of the most understated persons in the business, yet an influential figure who spoke through his work.

Fat pocket?

How foolish are our citizens? Do you think the AG dares to find wrongdoing with any Government official? Do you believe he will be allowed to find Faris Al-Rawi culpable?

They want the police to pay from their pockets for malicious arrests and malicious prosecution.

Accusations against Opposition on Dragon deal simply untrue

Please permit me to respond to Mr Daniel P Williams letter entitled “Opposition rewriting history on Dragon Gas deal”.

Firstly it is simply untrue that the Opposition ever “called for US Sanctions on Trinidad and Tobago”.

I challenge Mr Williams and anyone else to show where any member of the Opposition ever made such a call. Mr Williams is unfortunately repeating PNM party propaganda.

The Opposition’s position on the Dragon Gas deal and indeed the Maduro regime has been clearly outlined by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC and which she has remained consistent on.

The cost of lies

The cost of lies

“What is the cost of lies? It’s not that we confuse it with the truth; the real danger is if we hear enough lies, we don’t recognise the truth at all.”

Our Attorney General’s office is now ground zero for irremediable and successive constitutional disasters. With each day, it resembles less of the noble and revered institution one occupied by giants such as Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC or Karl Hudson Phillips QC and more like a nuclear disaster zone.