An incentive for litterbugs

Littering has long been a problem in Trinidad, though not so much Tobago. Finally, though, an effective solution appears to be on the horizon.
At its heart, littering is a cultural issue. Too many Trinidadians do not consider bottles and food boxes flung on the side of the road unsightly, even though they do so because they cannot abide having such rubbish in their vehicles even for the hour’s drive or less back home. Nor are they concerned with the environmental damage caused by dumping their garbage bags into canals and rivers, although they will complain mightily about Government indifference when their homes are flooded after not-so-heavy rains.
Multiple public education campaigns, starting with the repellent Charlie the Litterbug in 1981, have failed to make a dent in the problem. Nor have punitive fines made much difference. The Litter Act exacts a fine of $4,000 or six months imprisonment, with businesses or corporations liable to a fine of $8,000. But, as with so many laws on our books, the litter legislation is toothless because it is not enforced consistently and fairly.
Now, though, a company named Every Bottle Back (EBB) may be creating a market solution that will eradicate plastic bottles from rubbish piles all over the country. As reported in yesterday’s Sunday Express, EBB recycles plastic bottles and will pay people to collect them. This already happens with glass bottles, which is why beer and rum bottles are usually scant among stretches of litter visible along every secondary and some major roads in Trinidad.
EBB only started operating last year but, according to the company’s commercial director Ryan D’ Arcy, there has already been an increase of five per cent reduction in plastic bottles going to landfills, up from a mere one per cent. The minimum target is 20 per cent, but this is dependent on whether EBB and other recycling companies can turn a profit.
If technology and business acumen make this possible, the benefits will be considerable. At the base level, unskilled persons will be able to make some money picking up plastic bottles and delivering them to small businesses, or even individuals, that have registered with EBB. This alone will result in litter being reduced, since plastic bottles are the main items that people throw away willy-nilly. That, in turn, will have a positive impact on the environment, with less plastic cluttering watercourses and landfills.
At present, EBB is mainly funded by Blue Waters and Caribbean Bottlers, along with some other sponsors. The business model is based on bottle collectors creating small businesses that supply used bottles to EBB to recycle. The going rate is five cents a bottle, but D’Arcy expects that to go up to 25 cents once the Beverage Container Bill is passed.
Unfortunately, that Bill has been 24 years in the making, was amended in 2012, and still has not been passed. So, the country cannot wait on the Government to get its act together. Instead, the private sector must step up, as EBB and its sponsors are doing, and find ways to incentivise ordinary citizens to clean up their mess.