DESPITE the scramble by the Minister of National Security to explain away the embarrassment of the faux pas in the arrangements for a repatriation flight for Venezuelan nationals in this country, it was an unforced error which ought not to have happened.
National Security Minister Mr Stuart Young told the country via an answer to a question in the House of Representatives yesterday that the matter was handled “through the normal diplomatic channels”.
The incident revealed, however, the absence of normal due diligence, in a situation in which the world knows of the US sanctions imposed against persons in the government, other individuals, and corporations in Venezuela.
Some 100 nationals of that country were informed that arrangements had been made for them to return to their homeland, after requests to the local authorities.
The country has been told that “within the past week,” a request was made by the Venezuelan government for the repatriation of some of its citizens wishing to come home, given the prolonged closure of the borders on both sides.
We were told that through the “normal diplomatic channels,” such arrangements were made by the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, and that they were signed off on by the Minister of National Security himself. It therefore occurred to neither of the two ministers to inquire into the arrangements being put in place by the Government in Venezuela, with the knowledge of the sanctions in place as imposed by the US government?
So that when on Thursday, the Venezuelan nationals turned up at Piarco International Airport, they were then to discover that the flight in question had been cancelled as the aircraft which was to take them home had been on the “sanctioned” list.
The government in Caracas did not trouble to verify that the aircraft had been “free from any encumbrances,” in this case, that it was counted among those state assets which had been placed on the US blacklist.
Worse yet, from our end, it has been revealed that no such consideration had been taken into account by either of the two ministries involved.
But the fact is, that the Ministry of National Security was the agency of the government with the final say, and with the authority to sign off on the arrangements.
It is therefore not good enough for the minister to say, after the fact, that “unfortunately,” such a situation arose. It is as if no one cares about the human suffering this would have brought about.
Those Venezuelan nationals who turned up at the airport on Thursday and had to return yesterday, would have been grateful that the arrangements turned out such that the US had committed “in writing” to allow the said aircraft to undertake the mercy mission for which it was intended.
Notwithstanding this positive outcome at the end of the day, the National Security Minister cannot be allowed a pass, in the brass-facedness of his “assurance” that there was “no stumbling” in the handling of the matter. His insistence that the matter was dealt with “within the normal diplomatic channels”, leaves the impression that it required something more than the normal, and that we fell down on this job, plain and simple.
The issue raises anew also the situation facing hundreds of Trinidad and Tobago nationals pleading to return home, in the face of the ugly “exemptions” policy in place, and being applied by the very Ministry of National Security.