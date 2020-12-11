An unwelcome crime plan

That residents of Blanchisseuse were forced to call a news conference in their community to highlight their concerns over Police Commissioner Gary Griffith’s decision to “re-purpose” the police station in their area is a tell-tale sign that this decision was taken in the absence of proper consultation.
At the news conference on Wednesday, a cross-section of residents raised concerns over what they foresee as a recipe for a spike in crime, if such a move is indeed taken.
Revealingly also, police officers stationed in the north-coast sea-side district also expressed disagreement, one officer declaring openly that this is not a good move. Another officer told reporters covering the news conference of the “family-like” relationship his colleagues enjoy with the residents, adding that they too were shocked to learn of the Commissioner’s “sudden decision”.
The commissioner has since telegraphed his act of appeasement, to meet with them. However, his decision, if left to stand, will mean that the police station in Maracas Bay would now have its jurisdiction extended to Blanchisseuse, which is 21 kilometres away. The estimated driving time between these two poles of seaside living and activity is put at 37 minutes.
This would mean also that persons living in Morne La Croix and Brasso Seco, on the other side of Blanchisseuse, would be negatively affected, the closest other station to them being in Arima, some 24 miles south of Blanchisseuse.
One Brasso Seco resident, a former woman police officer, lamented that this move would open up the community to increased levels of praedial larceny, to high traffic in guns and drugs, and more people “illegally entering” the area.
The community’s reputed oldest living resident, a 91-year-old woman, said she was born there and met the police station there, and cannot countenance life without it. She now lives alone, her husband having died four months ago.
In his own defence, however, the commissioner said interestingly that having a station “fill of officers” is its own inducement to increased crime. This, however, is in direct contradiction of the view of many of those on the ground.
The commissioner talked about ongoing discussions with members of the Defence Force and the Inter-Agency Task Force, presumably towards the provision of alternatives for the safety and security of the communities involved. He spoke of a plan which will see more officers “walking the streets”.
But in a clear case of having put the cart before the horse, Commissioner Griffith said he had discussions with the Member of Parliament for the area, Arima MP, Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles, who said she was arranging for him to meet with residents. Those talks with her, he said, took place on Wednesday, the very day on which the news conference was taking place. He said the direct discussions with the residents “may happen sometime next week”.
This is bad, in form and in substance. Whenever it happens, the Commissioner will have more unnecessary work to do, in what may be his hope to convince anxious residents that they are not now being called to a meeting to accept what already is a done deal.