And the word is love

In a year in which the final month has been marked by unusual stress, Christmas Day arrives as a balm to the soul.
By now, the last-minute rush which was truly last-minute this year, would have abated and, hopefully, gave way to a sense of calm. Our hope is that there is food in every pot, shelter over every head, joy in every heart and peace and love everywhere.
Food, shelter, joy, peace and love—we take none of these for granted. While statistics remain hard to come by, this newspaper has the evidence of its own experience. Our reporters scour the crevices of society and are often the first port of call for those in need.
As basic human requirements, food and shelter appear to be under growing threat. The social impact of the depressed economy is evident in the increasing number of homeless persons sleeping in public spaces and of beggars, many of them women with children in tow. The stresses have been sharpened by the dramatic influx of Venezuelan refugees with an impact yet to be determined.
As always, the pain of need has been soothed by an outpouring of support from public-spirited groups which have risen to the challenge, venturing into some of the country’s most remote communities to deliver food hampers to families and gifts to children. It has been truly inspiring and we applaud them all.
When it comes to joy, the joie de vivre for which our people are renowned is being sorely tested. Daily life has become reduced to an exercise in frustration. Water shortages, flooding, potholes, traffic jams of inexplicable origin, dysfunctional public institutions and services, both public and private, and the unrelieved anxiety about personal security are some of the daily terrors that keep people on edge and rob them of their smiles and basic civility.
In the midst of this came the government’s abrupt demonetisation of the $100 bill. Neither properly thought through nor well-managed, the measure threw the entire country into confusion to a degree that was unnecessary and quite possibly more costly than it needed to have been. By hook but hopefully not by crook, one assumes that by now most people would have made the transition to the new $100 polymer bill. We look forward to the Central Bank’s report and review of the process which should provide vital and interesting information about the nation’s money supply.
On the subject of peace, we can all admit to its increasing elusiveness. Inside homes, in schools, in the workplace, on the streets, within communities, in churches, in the courts, in the politics and Parliament, Trinidad and Tobago seems to be caught in a spiral of conflict, confrontation and violence which assaults harmony and adds a shrillness to private and public discussion. Tragically, it has also led to the loss of lives by murder which, for this year, already exceeds last year’s toll of 516.
And yet, throughout all of this, love somehow endures. On this Christmas Day, let us commit to keeping love alive in the hope that it will help resolve the other challenges we face.