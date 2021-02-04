Andrea’s tragic end

A nation united in hope up until yesterday is today a nation united in grief. Our worst fears have been realised with the discovery of the body of Andrea Bharatt, the 22-year-old court clerk who went missing on her way home from work last Friday. There are no words to comfort her father and other loved ones but we hope they can feel the sympathy and support of us all in this moment of overwhelming grief.
While the discovery of her body by a passing motorist has brought an end to the search for her, it is only the beginning of other matters. Precisely what happened to Andrea between the time her friend was dropped off at her home and the discovery of her lifeless body remains to be mapped. Then there is the issue of the police investigation itself. Any kidnapping case that ends with a dead victim, a dead suspect and another suspect hospitalised in intensive care is one that is crying out for an independent investigation. True to form, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has launched a pre-emptive strike against perceived critics but as the person who led this investigation he should expect to be asked to account for its handling. At this stage we make no judgment on this except to point out the irrelevance of such defensiveness to the pursuit of truth.
Many of the questions raised by the public, including by Sophia Chote SC are perfectly valid and deserving of thoughtful answers and not the kind of spin that insults people’s intelligence.
Understandably, the general public, anguished by pain and fear, has little patience with due process. However, the investigation that must now take place requires cool heads, expertise and a willingness to subject everything to question. This is the basis of our call for a full and independent inquiry into the police conduct of the search for Andrea, the death of a suspect and the injury of another, as well as the judicial system under which suspects not only in this case but thousands of others on multiple sex offences are allowed to walk free.
Such an inquiry will also examine the critical evidence which the police claim links the suspects to the victim. It will also rely on forensic pathology to establish details and timeline of Andrea’s murder. Forensic science will also determine details related to the death of a suspect from injuries sustained while in police custody as well as the injuries that sent another to ICU.
We fully agree with Commissioner Griffith that in any kidnapping case, the focus of police work must be on the victim’s safety. However, picking unnecessary fights with the courts, lawyers, the media and public-spirited citizens merely distracts from the work at hand. For example, given the ongoing police search for Andrea on Wednesday the release of a lengthy rap sheet of one suspect was puzzling. Whether deliberate or not, inciting public anger against the courts in the midst of a kidnapping investigation was a red flag about the state of the investigation itself.
These matters will be reviewed and dealt with in the fullness of time. For now, however, our thoughts are with Andrea Bharatt’s grieving family and what the horrific loss of this young woman says about the state of our society.