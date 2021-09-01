The announcement of a probe by the National Infrastructure Development Co Ltd (Nidco) into why the Carnival Runner began sinking is either a purely academic exercise or an attempt to deflect attention away from its responsibility.
After six years of leaving the 41-metre high-speed passenger catamaran to languish at the San Fernando Harbour, it should be evident that in beginning to sink, the vessel was surrendering to neglect.
One hopes that in pursuing its probe, Nidco will not now compound its failings by throwing good money after bad just to be told what it should already know.
The T&T public has long grown accustomed to the wastefulness of public officials and their lack of accountability for the management of public funds and property. However, at this time, when the burden of the Covid-19 pandemic is falling so heavily upon the backs of citizens in terms of job losses, collapsed businesses, high prices, depleted savings, hunger and homelessness, the thought that a $100 million water taxi paid for by public funds could be casually tossed aside after less than five years in service is enough to make the blood boil.
The buck-passing has already started with Works Minister Rohan Sinanan citing “2010-2015”, the People’s Partnership’s term in office, as a period when “a lot of vessels were not properly maintained”.
Minister Sinanan clearly believes this multi-million-dollar fiasco can be explained away by mere reference to the Opposition, when what he should be doing is explaining to the public why the Government failed to address the problem for all of six years. He must also present all the facts relevant to the state of the vessel when he assumed the Transport portfolio the month after it was taken out of service. In addition, he should release the details of the $30 million quotation for repairs, which he claims was submitted, and state whether the job went out for tender. Above all, he must present the basis on which the Government and Nidco made the decision to retire the $100 million Carnival Runner from the water taxi service four years and 11 months after being put into operation.
The Opposition does not get a free pass on this either. It must respond to Minister Sinanan’s implication that it failed to ensure that the Carnival Runner was properly maintained and that this failure was the basis for its decision to eliminate it from the water-taxi service.
It is unconscionable that State officials can continue presiding over such waste without ever being held accountable, while ordinary citizens are being told to tighten their belts closer and closer to the bone.
All over the country, people are cutting and contriving to make ends meets while the Government doesn’t seem to even blink an eye to the waste of hundreds of millions under its own nose due to lack of maintenance, poor planning and project mismanagement. Until it proves its willingness to be held to account, no government should have the moral authority to hold anyone else to account.
At this time of increasingly scarce resources, T&T can no longer afford to allow governments the space to keep making mistakes for which the public pays in hard cash.