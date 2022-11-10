Another plaster for a sore

Attorney General Reginald Armour walked right into a jep nest when he told the Senate on Tuesday the Government is considering making police officers personally liable for payment of damages in malicious prosecution cases. The immediate and predictable retort from the head of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association, which represents police officers, was “yes... and we ought to start with ministers”.

Armour’s half-baked idea is yet another example of the Government trying to solve one problem by creating two or more.