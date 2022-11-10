Attorney General Reginald Armour walked right into a jep nest when he told the Senate on Tuesday the Government is considering making police officers personally liable for payment of damages in malicious prosecution cases. The immediate and predictable retort from the head of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association, which represents police officers, was “yes... and we ought to start with ministers”.
Armour’s half-baked idea is yet another example of the Government trying to solve one problem by creating two or more.
Malicious prosecution is a dreaded reality of policing in T&T and a key factor responsible for undermining the public’s confidence in the Police Service. It is a favoured tool of corrupt and abusive police officers for threatening, extorting and punishing members of the public. No reasonable person would disagree with any initiative to eradicate the injustice that it represents.
That being said, however, the AG’s idea is just another plaster for a sore that is guaranteed to create more problems by further burdening the court system while antagonising even the good officers. One can just imagine the line-up of lawyers ready to take on the State in these cases.
The problem of malicious prosecution is far more grave than simply a matter of damages to be paid out by the State, and should be framed as a problem of injustice to be rooted out from the policing culture of T&T. The fact is that the means for dealing with officers who engage in malicious prosecution already exist, but are not applied. As in so many other areas, instead of addressing and fixing systemic problems, the Government, in its impotence, is trying to work around the problem with a punitive solution that sounds dramatic, but may ultimately be ineffective, litigious and possibly unimplementable.
Tackling malicious prosecution requires a multi-pronged approach that begins conceptually with the idea of the values embodied by a police officer, and extends to the recruitment process, systems and process management, ongoing training and development, legal competence of officers and management, greater public awareness of the individual’s rights in engaging the police, and efficient and effective accountability and disciplinary processes. Even the best-run police service may not completely eradicate the risk of malicious prosecutors within its ranks, but having effective management at every level will substantially reduce the problem.
Instead of looking for new problems, the AG should try to address the existing ones which, if fixed, will make a difference. For starters, AG Armour could lobby the Government to expand and better resource the Police Complaints Authority and enhance its powers. He could also urge the Government to commit the funds to fill the vacancies and increase the staff at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
It is a truism that lawyers see only legal solutions to every problem, but in a country where even lawyers cannot keep up with the volume of new laws being churned out by Parliament, it would make more sense to apply some management intelligence and budgetary resources to the fight against malicious prosecutions.