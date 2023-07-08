Another WASA disaster

Sunday Express Editorial

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) owe the country a detailed explanation for the failures that left roughly 20 per cent of the population without water for five days and counting.

They can start off by explaining their failure to immediately inform the country on Tuesday that a 48-inch water transmission line at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant had ruptured, cutting off water to the most densely-populated part of the country, including the capital, from Oropune Gardens in the east to Cocorite in the west. We would like to believe that Tuesday’s information blackout had nothing to do with the Government’s hosting of a grand meeting of Caricom Heads of Government in Port of Spain that day.

It was not until Wednesday morning that WASA disclosed the problem of a “leaking 48-inch diameter transmission pipeline” at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant. In its “Update #1”, the Authority informed affected customers that there had been an “unforeseen delay” in completing repairs, but that the job would be completed by 4 p.m. that day. It was not.

On Thursday morning, WASA called a news conference at the Caroni plant to say the repairs were completed, cement was in the process of “curing”, and that water was being gradually released into the line to restore regular supplies by the next day, Friday.

A few hours later, however, it issued another release announcing a news conference on Friday, while disclosing that it would be another 48 hours before some customers got back their regular supply.

By late yesterday, water had returned in some areas, but not yet in others.

With about a quarter-million people affected by a lack of water since Tuesday, at no stage did WASA or the Ministry of Public Utilities properly address the problem and clearly indicate to the thousands of families, businesses, workers and others the details of any schedule for the resumption of service by district and time, or about specific contingency measures it had taken to help cushion the impact of such a prolonged disruption. Apart from some vague talk about using the Fire Service to ensure water supplies to unidentified Government offices, there was little frustrated citizens could hold on to as they attempted to cope without water.

By any standard, an unplanned disruption of water to roughly 20 per cent of the population for a period extending for five days is an emergency that requires a much higher level of response than the usual planned disruption of a few hours. Yet, WASA demonstrated that it had no clear plan in place for dealing with an emergency affecting so many people for whom the consequences were dire.

Faced with prices as high as $1,500 for truck-borne water, many businesses chose to close. So high was the demand for privately-transported water that many families could not even source a supplier, even when they were willing and able to pay the $400 per truck-load.

This failure must not be swept under the carpet. Instead of speculating about conspiracies, Minister Gonzales should be demanding accountability even as he, too, is held accountable.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Another WASA disaster

Another WASA disaster

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) owe the country a detailed explanation for the failures that left roughly 20 per cent of the population without water for five days and counting.

The ‘how it go look’ dilemma

The ‘how it go look’ dilemma

In what circumstances should the public become concerned about the appearance of potentially improper influence or access? This is the “how it go look” dilemma and it has been a significant part of the news cycle for the past fortnight.

Splitting hairs

Splitting hairs

It did not surprise me when last week senior officials at the Ministry of Education, in teachers and parents organisations, as well as the best entertainers we have learnt to accept because they are plentiful, colourful and cheap—man on the street—were chiming away on an issue I had no idea existed, far less worthy of comment.

Dimming The Light of the West

Dimming The Light of the West

There is an exquisite Jamaican saying, “When dog have money, him buy cheese.” That is most applicable to our national spending on tertiary education. The expression means we recklessly purchase unnecessary items when we get excess funds.

Hosein R and Tewarie B (2007) saw this recklessness concerning our tertiary education (from 1997 onwards) and its financing as due to the “resource curse”.

They know him well

They know him well

Trinidad and Tobago has lost its leadership and stature in Caricom. As Jamaica’s Gleaner pointed out after we hosted the Caricom Heads of Government meeting last week, “economic leadership is transitioning to Guyana whose President Irfaan Ali grasps, and shares, the concept of shared regional development”, and “the region’s political and intellectual leadership has shifted decidedly to Barbados and its prime minister, Mia Mottley, a dedicated regionalist who also appreciates Caricom’s potential in helping to drive the agenda of the Global South”.

Under the matte’s watchful eye

The matte lay on the hot stone step and winked its herpetological eyes. Up in the veranda, under porticos and fretwork over a century old, I watched the giant lizard’s tawny stripes coruscate in the noonday sun. Like all cold-blooded animals, lizards do not produce their own heat and, so, actively seek basking sites where they can lie until their body temperature rises.