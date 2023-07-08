Another WASA disaster

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) owe the country a detailed explanation for the failures that left roughly 20 per cent of the population without water for five days and counting.
They can start off by explaining their failure to immediately inform the country on Tuesday that a 48-inch water transmission line at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant had ruptured, cutting off water to the most densely-populated part of the country, including the capital, from Oropune Gardens in the east to Cocorite in the west. We would like to believe that Tuesday’s information blackout had nothing to do with the Government’s hosting of a grand meeting of Caricom Heads of Government in Port of Spain that day.
It was not until Wednesday morning that WASA disclosed the problem of a “leaking 48-inch diameter transmission pipeline” at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant. In its “Update #1”, the Authority informed affected customers that there had been an “unforeseen delay” in completing repairs, but that the job would be completed by 4 p.m. that day. It was not.
On Thursday morning, WASA called a news conference at the Caroni plant to say the repairs were completed, cement was in the process of “curing”, and that water was being gradually released into the line to restore regular supplies by the next day, Friday.
A few hours later, however, it issued another release announcing a news conference on Friday, while disclosing that it would be another 48 hours before some customers got back their regular supply.
By late yesterday, water had returned in some areas, but not yet in others.
With about a quarter-million people affected by a lack of water since Tuesday, at no stage did WASA or the Ministry of Public Utilities properly address the problem and clearly indicate to the thousands of families, businesses, workers and others the details of any schedule for the resumption of service by district and time, or about specific contingency measures it had taken to help cushion the impact of such a prolonged disruption. Apart from some vague talk about using the Fire Service to ensure water supplies to unidentified Government offices, there was little frustrated citizens could hold on to as they attempted to cope without water.
By any standard, an unplanned disruption of water to roughly 20 per cent of the population for a period extending for five days is an emergency that requires a much higher level of response than the usual planned disruption of a few hours. Yet, WASA demonstrated that it had no clear plan in place for dealing with an emergency affecting so many people for whom the consequences were dire.
Faced with prices as high as $1,500 for truck-borne water, many businesses chose to close. So high was the demand for privately-transported water that many families could not even source a supplier, even when they were willing and able to pay the $400 per truck-load.
This failure must not be swept under the carpet. Instead of speculating about conspiracies, Minister Gonzales should be demanding accountability even as he, too, is held accountable.