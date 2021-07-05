Answer the public’s questions

As the Government prepares to implement its largest mass vaccination programme while reopening national borders and the economy, we once again urge the Ministry of Health to embark on a national and decentralised public information and education campaign.
People have a lot of questions, both about Covid-19 and the vaccine, that must be addressed if T&T is to achieve the level of vaccine acceptance necessary for a safe reopening. The ministry’s thrice-weekly news conferences are no substitute for a comprehensive communications strategy designed around the public’s information needs.
As a media house, we encounter many people who have valid medical questions about the Covid-19 vaccine but they have no one to turn to. Some of these questions are raised at the news conferences subject to the ministry’s limitations of time and the number of questions allowed. However, that forum is far from ideal for the public’s needs given the accountability focus of journalists’ questions.
It would be a mistake to dismiss vaccine hesitancy as due purely to anti-vax ideology or conspiracy theories when for many, the questions are about personal health conditions and lifestyle. Ministry officials are fond of advising people to consult their doctor if they have questions or concerns, blithely ignoring the reality of many who have neither a personal doctor nor the money to go to the doctor even when ill, must less to seek advice.
The United States offers a good example of why the Ministry of Health must move quickly to engage the public at a much more intense level. Despite its large supply of vaccines, the US failed to meet its target of partially vaccinating 70 per cent of all adult Americans by July 4 after encountering an unexpected level of vaccine hesitancy among youths.
Consistent with its didactic approach to information, the ministry seems to think that it is enough simply to keep telling people to take the vaccine. However, assuming its communication staff monitors the various media platforms, they would know that in the absence of structured access to information, people are reduced to openly seeking advice from random persons who are often misguided or plain wrong. It was only recently that some breast-feeding mothers discovered that they could take the vaccine, thanks to a journalist’s question to the ministry’s Covid-19 update panel.
As the economy continues to open up with Covid-19 still virulent among the population and the risk of the Delta variant hanging over our heads, quick and accurate information will be more vital than ever for individuals, employers and workers. Hotlines and regularly scheduled call-in programmes with specialist panellists are just two of the communication options that should have been introduced well before the first vaccine was dispensed. However, this would require the ministry to be willing to release its tight control over information which should be decentralised and reversed, from top-down to bottom-up. Partnerships should be created with appropriate bodies such as The University of the West Indies, various medical associations, private specialists and the Occupational Safety and Health Agency.
Knowledge is far more powerful than bouff in persuading people to change their attitudes and behaviour.