Answers bring questions

As often happens, however, what was not said was as important, or even more so, than what was said. Nonetheless, it is heartening that, however unwilling, the country’s top two office-holders have finally recognised the need to respond to the public’s questions and concerns on this important issue.
It is unclear why the President issued her statement as a paid advertisement when she has guaranteed free media access with the option of an uninterrupted address to the nation broadcast on every major national station. However, that being said, the statement does provide key information about what happened and the basis on which President Weekes made her decision.
The public now has a chronology of events going back to at least September 2020 when Dr Rowley wrote the PolSC expressing his loss of confidence in Griffith following a public spat between them over the police service’s enforcement of Covid-19 laws.
The PM went on to disclose that, more recently, he had also sent two other pieces of correspondence to the PolSC. One was the minutes of a meeting of a sub-committee of the National Security Council (NSC), the other was a legal opinion on the legality of Griffith’s appointment as Acting Commissioner.
For her part, President Weekes disclosed that on August 11, the merit list of candidates for the position of Commissioner of Police was delivered to the Office of the President but withdrawn “almost immediately”. Clearly, as she states, she could not notify parliament about a list she did not have. On the face of this statement, therefore, it would be illogical to accuse her of disrupting or subverting the constitutional process. However, before this can be accepted, it is important to know why the list was withdrawn, whether the President had any role whatsoever in its withdrawal, or whether the withdrawal was completely on the PolSC’s own volition.
While Dr Rowley was forthright in identifying the nature of the three pieces of correspondence that he had sent to the PolSC, what was omitted was the timing of his communication. When exactly were the minutes of the NSC sub-committee sent to the PolSC? At what stage of its deliberations? Was the merit list withdrawn on the basis of an eleventh hour submission from the PM, and how long was the information in the PM’s possession before it was sent? If the information contained in the minutes was already in Dr Rowley’s possession before parliament approved the order paving the way for Gary Griffith to stay on past his contract term as Acting CoP then the PM has more to explain.
Those questions aside, there is a worrying tone in the statements of both Dr Rowley and President Weekes regarding the public’s demand for a full accounting on this issue. However, in a democracy respect for confidentiality can co-exist comfortably with transparency.