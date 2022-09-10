Any rate increase must be transparent

The issue of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission’s (T&TEC) staggering $7 billion debt to the National Gas Company (NGC) has again been put on the table, this time by Finance Minister Colm Imbert as he prepares to deliver the 2023 budget two weeks from now.
Speaking at the Government’s Spotlight on the Economy forum two Fridays ago, Minister Imbert raised T&TEC’s $7 billion debt in the context of the State’s subsidies on utilities and fuel, explaining that it was the accumulation of T&TEC’s debt for gas purchased at the rate of $700 million per year over the past ten years.
Minister Imbert cited the case of T&TEC in making the point that the country cannot afford to continue subsidising electricity to the same extent it has been doing, while also carrying subsidies for water and fuel.
The rollback of these subsidies has been on the public agenda for a while now, with the Regulated Industries Commission conducting what is presumed to be a rigorous review exercise involving public consultation. Exactly where the process now stands is unclear, but the T&TEC rate review process appears to be quite advanced.
Over a year ago, the Ministry of Energy submitted several scenarios with gas price options to the Cabinet’s energy committee for review, in determining a preferred price at which T&TEC would purchase gas from NGC. Since then, gas prices have skyrocketed as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, and it remains unclear what impact, if any, this would have had on Cabinet’s decision regarding the preferred gas price.
However, if the Government intends to implement a price increase, it would be well advised to provide the public with a well-articulated and detailed rationale for its decision.
Based on what Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has been saying, the Government’s approach to a price increase is likely to be linked to consumption of water and electricity, with the price being used as an incentive to reduce usage. No one expects the burden to be applied as a flat increase across the board.
Already, consumers at the low end benefit from a rebate, with over 200,000 customers whose bills come up to $300 or less qualifying for a 35-per cent rebate.
It is also not enough for the Minister of Finance to say that T&TEC owes NGC $7 billion, and link this to the Government’s annual subvention without providing a financial breakdown of T&T’s revenue and expenditure.
The public would be particularly interested in knowing what percentage of T&T’s debt is due to unpaid receivables and by whom. Is T&TEC’s inability to pay NGC due, even in part, to non-payment by customers? If so, which customers? Residential, industrial, commercial, governmental or State-owned?
The public is aware that Government agencies, in particular, are notoriously delinquent in paying their bills. We would therefore be pleasantly surprised if, in this case, the biggest culprit in non-payment of electricity bills is not, in fact, the Government, with its multitude of entities and agencies.
Whether or not this is so, such granular details would be vital in helping the public to understand the underpinnings of any decision regarding increases in the cost of utilities.