Apples and oranges, Mr Imbert

Sunday Express Editorial

Never one to let a perceived slight go unchallenged, Finance Minister Colm Imbert was prompt in taking issue with yesterday’s Express editorial suggesting his Cabinet colleagues direct their outrage over the collapse of the Customs and Excise Division’s mobile scanner system to him.

In a classic case of deflection, Mr Imbert shifted the focus from the collapsed system to statistics, citing published data in arguing that T&T scans five times as many containers entering its ports than the US, and 11 times more than the EU.

From his perspective, outrage should be directed at those responsible for intelligence gathering and the profiling of suspects.

No one would disagree that good intelligence is the foundation of any security system. However, it is precisely because of the acknowledged weaknesses of the entire national security apparatus that the public has put so much faith in scanners. In contrast to the US and Europe, scanners may be the only thing standing between us and the weapons and hard drugs entering T&T. Unlike the US where the scanning of imports within its borders is the last line of defence, in T&T it is our first and often our only line of defence. US surveillance of imports rests heavily on the US Container Security Initiative (CSI) under which 80 per cent of all maritime containerised cargo imported into the US are said to be pre-screened in one form or another in CSI partner ports around the world before heading to the US.

In any case, when it comes to gun crime, there is a world of difference between T&T and the US and Europe. As weapons manufacturers, their crime problem is not caused by an uncontrolled inflow of illegal imported guns, as in our case, but by the easy access to legal guns manufactured at home. Throwing scanner statistics for the US and Europe at T&T’s crime problem is, therefore, a specious argument in a case of apples and oranges. They simply do not fit the context.

Minister Imbert probably knows this, even if he chose to deflect.

In April 2018 when, as acting prime minister, he launched the ­now-defunct four mobile scanners donated by the US government in a ceremony at Point Lisas, he declared they would launch “a new era of trade facilitation and border security for Trinidad and Tobago”. ­Noting the role of illegal narcotics and weapons in fuelling violent crime, he said the scanners would be “focused on combating the importation of all ­contraband, specifically narcotics, illegal firearms and ammunition”.

The discovery four years later that the scanners, which were to be reconditioned to meet the needs of the Customs and Excise Division, are not functional and have not been for some time cannot be waved off. The investment was substantial. It was, in fact, not $16 million as stated yesterday, but $26.7 million—the combined total of $16.7 million for initial operator training and maintenance operations, and another $10 million for further operator and image analysis training.

The Government must account for this $26 million scandal.

Do they hear themselves?

“How much for the vehicle yuh driving?”

This question was one amongst the torrent of words thrown at Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi (demoted from attorney general) in the course of a walking tour in Bamboo Settlement #2 last week.

Typical of the dismissive attitude of the current Government, derogatory terms about “clowns on the road” were reportedly employed in response to the frustration of citizens under pressure, no doubt intending to counter-attack the Government’s political opponent, Inshan Ishmael, who was most present and is undoubtedly a handful.

A flood of ‘dotish’ talk

If you know the Caroni River basin fairly well, and you are familiar with the Caroni River, if you have seen it overflow its banks after, say, two days of torrential rainfall, you will have seen floods spread rapidly, inundating everything along its banks for miles.

Ever since I came of age and rode a bicycle, and later acquired a motor vehicle, I have had many encounters with the floodwaters of the Caroni, starting with cycling through Madras Road when the water was maybe 18 inches high, which was challenging, but nevertheless something of a thrill for us boys, to driving through Kelly, St Helena and Piarco villages, having to skilfully use one foot on the vehicle’s accelerator to keep the exhaust functioning, and another on the brake pedal to control its speed.

‘Where is the Government?’

The governance of Trinidad and Tobago is woefully deficient. Two national emergencies came into focus last week, revealing the scandalous ineffectiveness of the State. The annual murder toll crossed 550, the highest in the nation’s history, and we had unprecedented widespread flooding that brought acute, prolonged suffering to thousands of citizens in certain areas of the country. Everywhere people asked, “Where is the Government?”

A case of narcissistic sycophancy

By the time you read this column, the Hon Keith Rowley will have been re-elected leader of the PNM by as much as about 75 to 80 per cent of the vote. In so doing, party members have placed their seal of endorsement on everything he has done, thereby taking full responsibility for the downward spiral in which the country finds itself. On the very weekend in which he is elected leader of the party, we will be witnessing a record number of homicides in the country.

It’s your right to speak up

I am of Trinidadian descent and reside in the UK, and am here on vacation.

I am always saying to family and friends that “you all put up with a lot of nonsense”.

In the UK the citizens protest, shut down motorways, airports and streets in the city of London, consequently getting rid of ministers, and it can be done.

I wonder if citizens here are threatened in speaking up. It is your democratic right to do so, and to expect the basics in life, supply of energy, water and good infrastructure, and a low crime rate.