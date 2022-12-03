Apples and oranges, Mr Imbert

Never one to let a perceived slight go unchallenged, Finance Minister Colm Imbert was prompt in taking issue with yesterday’s Express editorial suggesting his Cabinet colleagues direct their outrage over the collapse of the Customs and Excise Division’s mobile scanner system to him.
In a classic case of deflection, Mr Imbert shifted the focus from the collapsed system to statistics, citing published data in arguing that T&T scans five times as many containers entering its ports than the US, and 11 times more than the EU.
From his perspective, outrage should be directed at those responsible for intelligence gathering and the profiling of suspects.
No one would disagree that good intelligence is the foundation of any security system. However, it is precisely because of the acknowledged weaknesses of the entire national security apparatus that the public has put so much faith in scanners. In contrast to the US and Europe, scanners may be the only thing standing between us and the weapons and hard drugs entering T&T. Unlike the US where the scanning of imports within its borders is the last line of defence, in T&T it is our first and often our only line of defence. US surveillance of imports rests heavily on the US Container Security Initiative (CSI) under which 80 per cent of all maritime containerised cargo imported into the US are said to be pre-screened in one form or another in CSI partner ports around the world before heading to the US.
In any case, when it comes to gun crime, there is a world of difference between T&T and the US and Europe. As weapons manufacturers, their crime problem is not caused by an uncontrolled inflow of illegal imported guns, as in our case, but by the easy access to legal guns manufactured at home. Throwing scanner statistics for the US and Europe at T&T’s crime problem is, therefore, a specious argument in a case of apples and oranges. They simply do not fit the context.
Minister Imbert probably knows this, even if he chose to deflect.
In April 2018 when, as acting prime minister, he launched the now-defunct four mobile scanners donated by the US government in a ceremony at Point Lisas, he declared they would launch “a new era of trade facilitation and border security for Trinidad and Tobago”. Noting the role of illegal narcotics and weapons in fuelling violent crime, he said the scanners would be “focused on combating the importation of all contraband, specifically narcotics, illegal firearms and ammunition”.
The discovery four years later that the scanners, which were to be reconditioned to meet the needs of the Customs and Excise Division, are not functional and have not been for some time cannot be waved off. The investment was substantial. It was, in fact, not $16 million as stated yesterday, but $26.7 million—the combined total of $16.7 million for initial operator training and maintenance operations, and another $10 million for further operator and image analysis training.
The Government must account for this $26 million scandal.