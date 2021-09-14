Approach property tax with care

As it gears up to introduce a new property tax regime, we urge the Government to exercise empathy and sensitivity in its dealings with a public already whip-lashed by deepening hardship.
With the pandemic economy putting the bite on the incomes and savings of almost everyone except workers with guaranteed salaries and certain businesses, the Government’s argument that it needs the money is disingenuous. Hundreds of thousands of citizens also need the money but, unlike the Government, do not have the option of levying a toll and taking it from someone else.
This is not 2009 nor 2016, when the Government’s attempt to introduce revised property taxes ran aground due to protest and legal action. This is 2021 when the population is besieged by a multitude of financial challenges, including ever-increasing food prices. Add to this the public’s expectation of being hit by another round of price increases if, as is expected, the Government begins to roll back various subsidies.
With the Government signalling its intention to implement the property tax soon after the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority Bill 2021 clears Parliament, the financial burden on the population will intensify. This is a fraught scenario on which the Government should deliberate carefully and sensitively.
With the country in a state of emergency until November 25, the Government should resist any impulse to rush the property tax during this period in order to allow the public the freedom to express their views openly with their constitutional rights intact—unless the public health situation requires some appropriate delineation of those rights. Rushing into the tax now without listening to the population and ignoring the population’s vastly changed situation since 2016 would be a mistake.
If the Government is monitoring social media, it would recognise that many people are intimidated by the paperwork required, on pain of a $5,000 penalty, in submitting their property information. Many people have questions and are turning to one another for answers, which may or may not be correct.
Since the government has gone down this road before and twice stumbled, it should understand the need for exercising extra care in getting it right. When first introduced in 2009, a substantial number of people agreed that the old land and building tax framework was outdated and in need of serious overhaul. The old system particularly benefited high-income property owners who were paying a pittance in taxes. The rank-and-file population rebelled against the property tax because it did not seem to address that specific inequitable situation in its general application. The year 2009 was also a difficult one for the T&T economy, which was caught in the tailwinds of the global economic meltdown of September 2008. The CL Financial empire had crumbled and oil prices took a nosedive. In that environment of economic uncertainty, the ground was fertile for breeding anger and hurt that was harnessed and unleashed against the Manning administration.
Given all that the population is going through right now, it needs to be convinced that the Government is listening and on its side.