The implications of the debacle arising from the Attorney General’s conflict in the Piarco International Airport fraud and corruption case are substantial and potentially far-reaching.
The obvious first matter of concern is the Miami court’s rejection of AG Reginald Armour’s sworn affidavit given “under penalties of perjury”, in which he stated that for “a few years at the start of the preliminary enquiry” he had “worked as a junior lawyer” to the late Allan Alexander, SC, providing legal representation to defendants Brian Kuei Tung and Renee Pierre in a role “limited to minimal legal research and to taking notes”.
Having reviewed the evidence submitted by attorneys for Kuei Tung and Steve Ferguson, the Miami court disagreed strongly enough to disqualify Armour and the US law firm Sequor Law from representing the T&T Government in this matter. It found Armour’s involvement to be more significant than stated in his affidavit, and cited the Florida Rules of Professional Responsibility.
Perhaps time has dimmed Armour’s memory. In April 2003, senior counsel Alexander, and Armour are identified as appearing for Kuei Tung and Renee Pierre in an appeal against a ruling by then-Chief Magistrate Sherman McNicholls. By May 2004, Armour, by then elevated to the status of senior counsel, was publicly identified as a member of Kuei Tung’s three-man legal team for the preliminary hearings in the airport criminal case. One newspaper reported that Armour “grilled” Cpl Joanne Archie of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. These are public records which dispute Armour’s description of his role as a junior lawyer limited to “minimal legal research” and “note taking”.
Armour’s handling of potential conflicts between his prior private practice and current public responsibilities as AG begs the question of whether the potential risks were adequately addressed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley before inviting Armour to join his Cabinet as AG. There is certainly precedent between them.
In March 2015, within three days of being appointed president of the Law Association, Armour withdrew from all legal matters in which he was representing then-Opposition Leader Dr Rowley on the grounds of “insulating the Council and the Law Association from any charges of partiality against the Association in anything to be done under my leadership”. Having seen the problem as clearly as he did then, it is hard to understand why, in a matter as serious as the airport corruption and fraud case, which has cost taxpayers many millions over the course of 20 years, he did not immediately see the danger of crossing from defence to plaintiff.
Of note is the Miami court’s statement that it was making no findings of misconduct by Sequor Law, whose disqualification was due to Armour’s actions.
Several questions remain to be answered. What will be Sequor Law’s reaction to being disqualified? Will it seek damages from Armour and/or the T&T Government? How will the appointment of a new law firm affect the case in terms of cost and time? Most important of all, what impact will the Miami court’s ruling now have on the State’s substantive case against Kuei Tung, et al?