Armour’s reprieve

The Law Association’s vote in the no-confidence motion brought against Attorney General Reginald Armour was an admirable exercise in due process and democracy, which demonstrated how publicly explosive issues can be engaged in adjudicating conflict while strengthening the validity and legitimacy of professional institutions.
Attorney Kiel Taklalsingh, who moved the defeated motion against Armour, is understandably disappointed but should have no need to explain himself. In a country that is increasingly resorting to social media vileness and mean-spirited political rhetoric in expressing differences, Taklalsingh and those who shared his view on the AG’s actions appropriately used the Law Association’s machinery for actioning their position. In hearing their motion, the Law Association properly served the interest of the profession and the public. There should be no need for either remorse, anger or triumphalism. The more that available institutional means for debate and settling of differences are used, the better served will be our society.
AG Armour had his day before a court of his peers and held sway. We see no contradiction between his insistence that he was not wrong and seeking forgiveness if his explanation—whether we accept it or not—is that his errors were unintentional.
It should also matter more that members of LATT came out to register their vote than how or why each member voted as they did. Everyone has the right to make up their own mind. That is the whole point of a voting system. If there should be any regret at all, it is that a mere 18 per cent of LATT’s eligible members were sufficiently engaged in the issue to register a vote. While the level of participation was numerically higher than in the successful no-confidence motion against Chief Justice Ivor Archie in 2017, it raises questions about the legal profession’s vibrancy in public affairs.
Whether Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley publicly acknowledges it or not, the outcome of Friday’s motion presents him with a quandary. Having accused the association of political bias, existing only to “promote UNC foolishness”, and declaring that he would like to vote on a no-confidence motion in LATT itself, he cannot now turn around and embrace Friday’s outcome as vindication of Armour and of his own confidence in his AG. Such indeed are the perils of rushing to judgment.
Having received a baptism of fire, one would now hope that AG Armour’s statement of being “humbled” by the outcome of the vote will extend to some honest introspection.
Eventually, his defence for the actions that led to his disqualification by a Florida court in a matter related to the Piarco corruption case will be tested during the hearing of his appeal—assuming it goes all the way. However, there are other aspects of his conduct that he should review and reconsider. One of them is his attitude towards the media in its exercise of its constitutional responsibility. Lest he has forgotten while transitioning from private practice to public service, we wish to remind him of the media’s role in holding public officials to account, in the public interest.