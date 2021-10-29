Art and us

It has been a good week for heritage art.
Two different sets of stolen cultural treasures were returned to their rightful owners earlier this week from the countries which had stolen them.
The most famous of the lot was the Benin Bronze depicting Oba, the King of Benin, which was looted by British soldiers in 1897. The sculpture, valued at US$4 million, was returned to Nigeria by the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.
On that same day, a New York court ordered the return to India of a trove of some 250 antiquities, the most prominent of which was a Shiva Nataraja in bronze. This collection of stolen treasures was valued at US$15 million.
The repatriation of the Benin Bronze reflects the growing awareness of the historical wrong that has been done to invaded countries and the impunity with which invaders laid claim to the cultural treasures of others.
French President Emanuel Macron put it best when he declared that European countries needed to be honest with themselves on this issue. “There was colonial pillage. It was absolutely true,” he said. “To restitute these works of African Art, is to give African young people access to their culture,” he said. He was referring to repatriation of 26 pieces of work, based on a report he had commissioned on the subject.
The case of the Indian antiquities reflects the notorious underground trade in stolen art.
Which brings us to the point that we in Trinidad and Tobago have a long way to go in the valuing of our own cultural heritage and traditions. Over the years, pieces of great historical value have disappeared without a trace from the National Museum. Much of the stolen treasures have found their way into the most renowned museums of the world and in the collections of universities and royalty.
Recall the theft of four pieces from the Cazabon watercolour collection, which were stolen from the National Museum in 2013, only to be returned by an art dealer offering them for sale.
It had also been discovered that some of these works were found stored at the home of Governor Lord Harris in England, for over a century. He had commissioned them during his time as Governor here.
There is growing recognition of the great profiteering over the stolen works involving other people’s treasured, and even sacred possessions. Hope floats, however, alongside the momentum to return looted treasures to their rightful owners.
Buoyed by these latest developments, advocates in this arena can be counted on to increase pressure on others to do the right thing.
It is towards the better understanding and appreciation of our own culture that we make this call for greater recognition of the works of our master artists and craftspeople.
The death earlier this year of the phenomenal LeRoy Clarke revived the controversy over the painting which he had sold to a general manager at Trinidad and Tobago Television for display at the station’s premises in Port of Spain. That GM lost his job in the process of queries concerning the cost of the painting. Where is the painting is anyone’s guess. Much discussion surrounds its imagined worth in today’s marketplace.