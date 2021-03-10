As more blood spills

In one of the deadliest weeks of this year, 13 persons have been murdered in the period March 4 and 9. Among them are a woman chopped to death by her partner; eight men between the ages of 22 and 60, all shot to death; a 15-year-old was also shot. The body of another teenager who had gone missing the previous week, was also found.
At this rate, whatever gains the Police Service may be making against criminals could quickly evaporate. Before the situation spirals, the need for action is now. The gang violence in Arouca that appears to have claimed three of the lives must be nipped now. This is the whole point of Parliament seeking to pass anti-gang legislation.
As the blood-letting continues, families are grieving while the Forensic Science Centre is kept on its toes, conducting autopsies on the bodies of murder victims who may never get justice.
Meanwhile, neither walk nor talk seems to be having any impact on the wave of unrelenting violence against women. In the glare of a week when the world commemorated International Women’s Day, yet another woman has been killed by an enraged and suicidal partner; yet another young woman trying to get home has been raped by a PH driver; and yet more police reports have been filed regarding sexual assault of little girls.
Wednesday night’s murder of Adeina Alleyne, a 36-year-old mother of three, was the second killing of a woman in circumstances of domestic violence in the past two weeks. While men have always murdered women in this country, current pandemic conditions are known to be aggravating the stresses inside families. One cannot imagine the horror and trauma inside the Embacadere house in San Fernando on Tuesday night when Alleyne’s two children witnessed their father chopping their mother to death before hanging himself.
Clearly, the message is not getting through and therefore requires much more than public outrage.
Giving women a fighting chance by decriminalising non-lethal weapons and reducing the gender disparity in the approval of Firearm Users’ Licences may help but not enough to change the fundamental conditions that support the culture of violence in this country that makes no place safe, not even the home.
Going after legislative low-hanging fruit makes sense but it is also not enough. Plumbing the roots of male violence must be a national priority if T&T is to begin the process of eradicating it. There is no doubt that the culture of violence seeps into behaviour from early childhood. The enduring change we seek can only come through targeted re-education designed to foster respect and equip everyone with the skills for critical thinking and dispute resolution.
We must accept that the family and community institutions that once helped to contain and defuse rage no longer suffice. It therefore falls to the State to work with institutional and social partners to design and implement the architecture for transforming the culture of violence. In this, the education system, starting from early childhood, is the prime avenue for planting the seeds and implementing the strategies for change.