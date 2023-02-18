As soca’s endless vibrations turn 50

If you missed the Soca Monarch vibes all Friday night into yesterday, know that you are not alone. We, too, missed seeing our Caribbean and other cousins going toe-to-toe with the year’s top Trinbagonian soca acts, all vying for the title of International Soca Monarch.
We missed the energy bouncing off the stage from performances ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous. We missed the audience tweets and the hilarious social media commentary from the couch gallery. Most of all, we missed the buzz of competition that would grip the country and carry us straight from Soca Monarch Fantastic Friday into Panorama Saturday, then Dimanche Gras Sunday and into Jouvert at exactly 4 a.m. on Monday when the floodgates are officially thrown open to unleash our two extraordinary days of Carnival.
Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of Ras Shorty I’s formal declaration of the music he created and christened “sokah” but which is known today as “soca” due to the spelling that made its way into print courtesy journalist Ivor Ferreira. Ras Shorty I’s musical innovation actually goes back to 1971, the year he composed “Indrani”, but which he recorded in 1972 for 1973. Following blow-back from critics who said his combination of East Indian and African rhythms would never work, and poor sales, Ras Shorty I said he decided to move the rhythmic structure from the dholak drum and put it on the drum set, went back into the studio and produced the hit album, Endless Vibrations, calling the music sokah.
If enough people feel as we do about the International Soca Monarch competition, then hopefully the different interests involved will regroup soon after Carnival, think through the model, address its weaknesses and deliver a stellar event worthy of the 50th anniversary of Endless Vibrations and soca music next year.
Soca has not only endured, but matured beyond the “jump up and wave” phase. The sheer variety of topics, well-crafted lyrics and musical interpretations makes 2023 a standout year for soca, especially for the cadre of female artistes with their massive fan bases. The quality of this year’s output indicates that our soca artistes used the Covid-19 hiatus productively to hone their talent, explore new horizons, and develop musical collaborations that further dynamise the music while introducing it to new audiences and expanding the international market for soca.
Last night the world’s best steelbands took the stage in what is indisputably the greatest steelband show in the world, the Panorama Finals. Renegades was the one to beat at this battle royale, having maintained its lead since the preliminaries.
At tonight’s Dimanche Gras show, 12 calypsonians will compete for the Calypso Monarch title. With former monarchs Roderick “Chuck” Gordon, Helon Francis and Karene Asche coming up against some of the season’s new sensations, the competition should be keen and a cut above recent years. Adding spectacle to the night will be the ten top finalists in the Carnival King and Queen competitions who will be battling it out for the title of reigning King and Queen. May the best of them all win.