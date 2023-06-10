Asleep on consumer protection

In what may be described as a case of smartmen and smartphones, a deal that looked too good to be true has turned out to be exactly that.
If the marketing gimmick of $1 phones and laptops was meant to establish brand recognition for Star Network’s “Blue Mobile Network” which turned out to be no mobile network at all, it certainly worked—if only for all the wrong reasons. Star’s bosses may be happily rationalising the blowback from the disappointed public as a case of no publicity being bad publicity. It may even feel no responsibility for the pain of the hundreds of hopeful and, ultimately, hapless people who, on Friday, had journeyed to Invaders Bay from all over the country in response to its tantalising offer of a $1 phone and/or laptop. However, from a regulatory perspective it was an unmitigated disaster.
This fiasco could have been completely avoided if the Telecommunications Authority had been more alert and proactive in intervening to bring the entire event to a halt before it could occur. With Star Network having widely advertised its offer and openly touted its so-called Blue Mobile Network, wrongly assumed by many to be a new mobile operator, TATT had no excuse for not exercising its authority to crack down on the company and issue a public statement before Friday. If its officials were asleep, they should’ve woken up when TSTT wrote a letter calling its attention to the problem and urging TATT to “act without delay... to forewarn the public”.
This is a failure for which TATT needs to account and to be held responsible.
The other failure is that of the consumer protection body mandated to look after the public interest. There has been nothing but silence from the Ministry of Trade’s Consumer Affairs Division, whose core element is the Consumer Protection and Services Unit.
Whatever legislative limitations the ministry may have in responding to the Star Network fiasco, there is no excuse for its silence on a matter that should deeply concern any entity with a legislative responsibility for consumer protection. To no avail, this newspaper has repeatedly urged the Ministry of Trade to become more dynamic in its advocacy and protection of consumer rights which, by contrast with its support for business interests, is exceedingly weak.
What occurred on Friday should stir ministry officials from their places of retreat into commanding the centre stage in defence of consumers. This incident is a golden opportunity for the ministry’s Consumer Protection and Services Unit to enhance the public’s awareness about consumer rights and to make itself more relevant to the public. This is not the time to sit and wait to see if someone will file a complaint, but to get busy on a consumer advocacy campaign and to build trust in the Consumer Protection and Services Unit among a public grown cynical about public service bureaucracy.
What happened on Friday should never again occur and, indeed, should be strong enough grounds for heads to roll if T&T were actually serious about consumer protection.