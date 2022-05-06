At a crime crossroads

Saturday Express Editorial

WITH the country’s murder toll standing at 190 yesterday, evidence abounds that the crime profile has risen significantly over the last 12 months.

At this time last year, that count was 119. We are once more in a zone in which the national social profile is coloured by fear and increasing despair.

Each passing day, it seems, the forces of lawlessness conspire to create this situation in which rock bottom goes deeper and deeper. Far from being reined in, the murder rate is increasing by the day. The gunning-down of a cable technician on a street in the community of Ste Madeleine on Thursday was the third homicide in that district in just seven days.

This incident took place in the late morning period, just moments after a funeral gathering had left for cremation rites. The dead man in this case was a 20-year-old who had been gunned down days earlier. In the latest incident, the victim was 27. The fact that he was shot and killed while seated in a parked car, at that time of the late morning, is its own indication as to the wilfulness of the perpetrators.

Residents in the neighbourhoods in this district are said to be growing more and more terrified by this spate of unchecked criminality. Nothing appears to stand in the way of the nihilistic intentions of those with easily available guns.

Once more, we have arrived at a situation in which gun ­violence, including armed robbery, is taken as part of the daily reality in an increasing number of communities, in different areas across the country.

Residents in some of the affected neighbourhoods have once more become weighted down by the strain of these deadly reali­ties. Our reporting captures the effect of this, which is that those who may be witnesses, or have knowledge that could be useful to investigators, are too scared to speak.

Such realities fly effectively in the face of the appeals to “say something, if you see something”.

Alongside the murder and mayhem, driven by gang warfare for the control of turf, the theft of copper cable has emerged as a new area of criminal enterprise all by itself. That 161 persons have been arrested and charged thus far this year, for this particular offence, has no discernible impact on those who will venture into this particular criminal racket.

We are once again at a crossroads, in which the Police ­Service seems out of options for facing down the criminals, and the ­Government has retreated into silence.

In such a situation, the choices now facing a public that is becoming increasingly scared with each passing day are migration, for those with that as an option, and increased self-arming for others who see that as their only effective alternative. This, however, is simply too dangerous a route to be encouraged.

Leadership in the Police Service, therefore, must be seen and heard to be counterpunching against the criminals. The Government must also be providing the necessary assurances to a beleaguered public of its moves to take back control of the mean streets and the neighbourhoods, wherever they exist in our midst.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

At a crime crossroads

At a crime crossroads

WITH the country’s murder toll standing at 190 yesterday, evidence abounds that the crime profile has risen significantly over the last 12 months.

At this time last year, that count was 119. We are once more in a zone in which the national social profile is coloured by fear and increasing despair.

Taking liberties

Taking liberties

Having admitted that he hardly knows anything about “sub-continental Indian/Hindi naming conventions”, Winford James proceeded to write a column in last Sunday’s Guardian that revealed that he did not even bother to inform himself before presenting readers with an interpretation that was breathtakingly appalling.

An unnecessary burden on Pooran

On hearing the announcement T&T’s Nicholas Pooran was named captain of the West Indies T20 and One-Day International teams, there was much jubilation amongst many sports writers and journalists. But, for me, I think the West Indies selection panel missed the boat once again, and that decision could backfire on young Pooran.

Probe those claims

I was astounded by the charges, on their face serious, made against our High Commission in Delhi and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs (in a previous period) by Mr Dave Persad, a former high commissioner of ours to India, in his Express column on Thursday.

Would the Government be good enough to have the matter impartially investigated and to take any necessary action?

Reginald Dumas

Tobago

Prioritise food security

Once again, I wish to ask if people are taking note that we can have a possible global food shortage or heavy inflation in the next few months.

The Russian war/invasion on Ukraine will continue to have negative effects on the situation, and it seems as if no one locally is doing anything about the matter.

What counts is what happens between elections

“Nobody will ever fire or summon my backside after the next election. In hindsight I should not have gone on holiday when I did. It does not matter now anyway. When I am Prime Minister I will be doing all the intercepting and appointing. Do I really need a Cabinet? I guess I need a team to contest the elections. But after that I will, as I attempted to do back then, tell all of them—Minister of Health; of Sports—how to run their affairs. And my son will be made the captain of the national football team, if they want government funding.”