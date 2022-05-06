At a crime crossroads

WITH the country’s murder toll standing at 190 yesterday, evidence abounds that the crime profile has risen significantly over the last 12 months.
At this time last year, that count was 119. We are once more in a zone in which the national social profile is coloured by fear and increasing despair.
Each passing day, it seems, the forces of lawlessness conspire to create this situation in which rock bottom goes deeper and deeper. Far from being reined in, the murder rate is increasing by the day. The gunning-down of a cable technician on a street in the community of Ste Madeleine on Thursday was the third homicide in that district in just seven days.
This incident took place in the late morning period, just moments after a funeral gathering had left for cremation rites. The dead man in this case was a 20-year-old who had been gunned down days earlier. In the latest incident, the victim was 27. The fact that he was shot and killed while seated in a parked car, at that time of the late morning, is its own indication as to the wilfulness of the perpetrators.
Residents in the neighbourhoods in this district are said to be growing more and more terrified by this spate of unchecked criminality. Nothing appears to stand in the way of the nihilistic intentions of those with easily available guns.
Once more, we have arrived at a situation in which gun violence, including armed robbery, is taken as part of the daily reality in an increasing number of communities, in different areas across the country.
Residents in some of the affected neighbourhoods have once more become weighted down by the strain of these deadly realities. Our reporting captures the effect of this, which is that those who may be witnesses, or have knowledge that could be useful to investigators, are too scared to speak.
Such realities fly effectively in the face of the appeals to “say something, if you see something”.
Alongside the murder and mayhem, driven by gang warfare for the control of turf, the theft of copper cable has emerged as a new area of criminal enterprise all by itself. That 161 persons have been arrested and charged thus far this year, for this particular offence, has no discernible impact on those who will venture into this particular criminal racket.
We are once again at a crossroads, in which the Police Service seems out of options for facing down the criminals, and the Government has retreated into silence.
In such a situation, the choices now facing a public that is becoming increasingly scared with each passing day are migration, for those with that as an option, and increased self-arming for others who see that as their only effective alternative. This, however, is simply too dangerous a route to be encouraged.
Leadership in the Police Service, therefore, must be seen and heard to be counterpunching against the criminals. The Government must also be providing the necessary assurances to a beleaguered public of its moves to take back control of the mean streets and the neighbourhoods, wherever they exist in our midst.