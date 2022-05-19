Audit children’s homes

Apart from entrenched abuse, a recurrent theme of the 1997 task force report on conditions at children’s homes is money. Most of the homes were supported by state funds, for which there seemed no clear policy for allocation of funding or process for transparency and accountability. In some cases, the monthly sums paid out by the Government were very high compared to the actual number of children attached to a given home. In one case, a member of the task force reported that she had never seen any children in residence there.
While the more recent investigation by the Judith Jones committee was limited to child abuse and absconding, and therefore did not delve into the financial aspects of these homes, it did uncover reason enough to state that “the childcare system is poorly structured, inadequately monitored, inconsistently regulated”.
By contrast, the much broader mandate of the 1997 task force to “review the operations of children’s home and institutions” provided the scope and authority to dig deeply into any area, including the homes’ financial management.
Despite the significant progress made since 1997 with the introduction of the Children’s Act and the Children’s Authority, the fact that the Jones report was still able to witness evidence of poor structure, inadequate monitoring and inconsistent regulation underscores the entrenched nature of the dysfunction that had set in at these homes.
Robert Sabga, who chaired the 1997 task force, attributed the problem to corruption in which public servants and operators of State-funded homes colluded to steal from the public purse. The fact that 25 years later another review of children’s homes would cite problems with structure, monitoring and regulations reveals how difficult it has been to dislodge the status quo and cause change, despite establishing the Children’s Authority with significant power.
Clearly, while the police pursue their criminal investigation into the allegations of physical and sexual abuse at children’s homes, an all-encompassing and in-depth financial audit should be done at children’s homes, as well as within the ministries involved in receiving and vetting applications for funding, distribution of funds, monitoring and evaluating the use of public funds and accounting for it.
The State’s entire social support has long been in need of an overhaul to modernise it and make it more efficient, to identify and close the loopholes through which money leaks in a variety of directions, and to re-constitute the system on the principles of equity, transparency and accountability.
There appears to be a serious disconnect between the national budgetary allocation on social services and the ongoing complaints of extreme need going unmet. Putting a spotlight on State-funded homes for children would be a good point of access into the social sector as a whole.
In the absence of effective regulation and supervision, it would appear that anyone can start up a home for children and get a good monthly cheque from the State, not to mention the reputational perks that come with doing good when the reality is just another avenue for exploiting children.