Autocracy gone mad

We wish to remind the Office of the President that the media are neither an afterthought nor some optional accessory to be paraded or discarded at will. It is an institution of our democracy recognised through the constitutional right to freedom of the press.
The decision to lock the media out of yesterday’s swearing-in of assemblymen and 12th inauguration of the Tobago House of Assembly was an act of shocking disrespect and unacceptable high-handedness, and cannot be excused on the basis of Covid-19 requirements. Our journalists who were assigned to cover yesterday’s events are as vaccinated and observant of public health protocols as the President and any of the other personnel who were allowed to attend.
If there was a problem of space, the President’s office was obliged to engage the media in working out an arrangement acceptable to it and the media. It cannot be up to the Office of the President to decide if the media should have access to an event as fundamental to our democracy as the swearing-in of elected officials.
It should be noted that following a complaint by the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT), the president’s communications officer, Cheryl Lala, agreed to allow one photographer into the swearing-in ceremony, by which time it was too late. If it was possible to accommodate one member of the media following MATT’s complaint, then why were the media banned from the ceremony in the first place? The willingness to concede under pressure simply exposes the arbitrary nature of the decision.
In the end, the media were left to camp outside both ceremonies. At the assembly building, they had to make do with seating on the pavement in the hot sun. Meanwhile, coverage by the broadcast media was limited to coverage of an online live feed provided by a contractor. State-owned Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT), which has massive broadcast capacity for live broadcasts, funded by taxpayers, and which routinely handles the Prime Minister’s live broadcasts from Tobago, was not involved. Why?
Every election is important, and Monday’s THA election was not only important but of exceptionally high public interest, given the fact that it broke the tied result of the 6-6 deadlock of last January’s election. The 14-1 victory for the challenger lifted public interest to new heights, not only in T&T but throughout the diaspora. The people’s democracy deserved much better than for the world to see our media locked out of the people’s seat of power.
This is the kind of pointless autocratic decision-making that gets T&T marked down in global assessments that rank press freedom in this country. We hope the complaints from working journalists, media houses and MATT regarding yesterday’s treatment of the media have been heard and addressed, never to be repeated.
Over the course of the 21 months since the pandemic landed on our shores, the media have co-operated with the authorities in making compromises in the interest of public health. However, with most journalists fully vaccinated and complying with the regulations, there is no basis for continuing to impose exceptional strictures on the media, unless the objective is censorship.