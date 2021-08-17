Back to acting police chief

It would appear that almost everyone except the Police Service Commission was aware that Gary Griffith’s three-year contract as Commissioner of Police was due to expire yesterday.
The possibility that this might have come as a complete surprise to the PolSC would explain why chairperson Bliss Seepersad and her fellow commissioners are still in the position of evaluating candidates with no deadline in sight.
The net result is that, as of today, the country is back to having an acting Police Commissioner, a position from which it had struggled for years to get out.
As usual, the PolSC feels no need to even offer an explanation to the public for its failure to deliver on its responsibility in a timely fashion. Its general disregard for even the most basic norms of public accountability raises questions about its ability to hold any of its charges to account.
At the very least, the PolSC must let the public know where the process of selecting a list of candidates in order of merit now stands. Given that Parliament is on recess until September, the Police Service could well be under the command of now Acting Commissioner Griffith for several weeks more, if not months, until the next commissioner is approved by Parliament. This is palpably unfair to the TTPS and especially the incumbent whose status has effectively been demoted, if not materially, at least psychologically. The uncertainty that now exists at the top of the TTPS is an unnecessary development. Unless the PolSC can show otherwise, there is no reason why a seamless transition should not have occurred today, whether with a renewal of Commissioner Griffith’s contract or his successor.
However, it was evident from the PolSC’s late start in the search for applicants that there was virtually no chance of it completing even its part of the process before Commissioner Griffith’s term ended. Why the PolSC got off the mark so late with this is a question to be answered by chairperson Seepersad. The fact that the country is under a state of emergency and that the nation’s security services need secure leadership appears to have escaped the PolSC. As the office-holder who appoints the members of the commission it would be interesting to know what role, if any, the President is playing in this matter.
The appointment of the country’s next Commissioner of Police is a matter of high public interest, not only because of the critical importance of the position but because the incumbent, Gary Griffith, has made the position a lightning rod for high-voltage public opinion. In both informal and scientific surveys, he consistently scores high in popular support. The Solution By Simulation poll published in Monday’s Express found that a majority of 69 per cent in support of his contract being renewed. This overwhelming support for Griffith endures notwithstanding the numerous controversies that have marked his tenure.
How the PolSC weighs his popularity in the context of several of his actions is something in which the public is deeply invested.
The very least the PolSC could do is to acknowledge this and explain its delay while indicating its timeline for completing the selection of candidates.