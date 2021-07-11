Backing a Haitian solution

As the political complexity and danger of the situation in Haiti unfold, the priority should be to support the will of the Haitian people. This is easier said than done but a good starting point is the statement issued on Thursday by a broad cross-section of civil society organisations, political parties and others under the umbrella of “Commission Seeking a Haitian Solution to the Country’s Crisis”
These organisations articulated a position widely expressed in Haiti that the crisis into which the country has slipped with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise should be solved by Haitians and not outside forces.
However, the goal of hammering out a national consensus for laying the basis for free, fair and democratic elections faces two immediate dangers. Forces aligned to Claude Joseph whose claim on the presidency is in dispute may disrupt any attempt to undermine his position. The other is the powerful gangs which had been empowered by Moise during his turbulent years in office. Already, Jimmy Cherizier, infamous leader of the dreaded G9 alliance of nine gangs associated with Moise’s administration, has declared his intention to bring the gangs onto the streets to protest Moise’s assassination. Nicknamed “Barbecue”, for his reputed enjoyment of burning people, Cherizier and two officials in Moise’s government had been sanctioned by the US for involvement in the 2018 La Saline massacre in which over 20 people were killed.
Very shrewdly, the Biden administration has turned down Claude Joseph’s request for US troops in Haiti. The US clearly recognises that its own best interest right now lies in not being openly aligned to Joseph or any other political figure, any of whom could be behind Moise’s killing. In addition, the scars left by various US occupations of Haiti burn too much for Haitians to welcome US troops.
The Commission Seeking a Haitian Solution was also caustic in denouncing the United Nations Special Representative in Haiti, Helen La Lime, for acknowledging Joseph as legitimate. Her statement was another blow to Haitian confidence in the UN which has fallen from grace after enjoying great support for its role in lifting Haiti out of the debris of the Duvalier regime and to the 1990 elections which brought Jean-Bertrand Aristide into office. Haitians’ trust in the UN plummeted after the 2010 earthquake when some of its peacekeepers brought in cholera that killed an estimated 10,000 Haitians and were also found to have committed sexual crimes against Haitian women and girls.
In this environment of distrust, some in the Caribbean see Caricom as one of the few external entities that could be trusted by Haitians. It is a long shot given that Caricom is on the periphery of Haitian issues and is also unlikely to act without invitation from the government. The suggestion that Caricom be brought in as a mediator backed by the UN and the international community is also complicated given international agendas.
At this moment, time is of the essence. While Caricom attempts to negotiate a point of entry, the only option for supporting Haitians’ efforts towards a sustainable democratic solution to the current crisis may be to activate non-governmental resources across the region.