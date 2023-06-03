Backward ever

Sure, there are occasional points of progress and reasons to celebrate. But in a world consumed by the huge, even existential, issues of our time it is hard not to notice the sense of stasis and repetitiveness that together describe T&T as a society that is going nowhere fast and which may even be in decline.
While we do not subscribe to the view of our country as a failed state, we see a directionless state lacking coherence, peddling old and tired ideas, and hiding poor performance behind victimhood instead of providing the leadership needed for solving problems.
In T&T, nothing brings out the hollowness of public life like an election campaign. When the gloves are off and the veneer of sophistication is ripped away, we see the destructiveness of the compulsion to win by any means necessary. Racial bogeys are summoned from their slumber to scare targeted groups and stir ethnic fear while the mud of ignominy is recklessly smeared without care and caution.
This scenario is unfolding before our eyes as the politicians launch their campaign for the local government election, locked inside their self-curated realities and oblivious to the people’s agenda. While they fling metaphorical mud at each other, people are living in real mud as the early arrival of the rainy season brings torrential rainfall, evoking dread memories of last year’s flooding. In rural areas all over the country, critical access roads destroyed by last year’s rains have not been repaired, deepening anxiety levels about what worse may lie ahead.
Just days into the rainy season, flooding in the Caparo/Brasso area has already prompted the closure of schools, cutting off access routes. In and out of the capital, massive traffic pile-ups are keeping commuters on the road for hours, just trying to get home. It is as if nothing has been done to mitigate or prevent the recurrence of floods on the scale experienced last year when massive acreages of crops were destroyed, sending food prices to record highs amid extensive damage to property, disruption of work and school routines and, tragically, loss of lives.
Yesterday, residents of San Fernando became the latest to venture out of their burglar-proofed homes to join a motorcade in a public demand for a safer country.
Meanwhile, as the country grapples with a problem of school dropouts and youth involvement in criminal gangs, the Prime Minister shockingly suggests that things were better in the “old system where the privilege to go to high school was limited to a few” resulting in “less waste”. As the leader of the political party whose proudest boast is its expansion and democratisation of education, the discovery that Dr Rowley harbours such views as an excuse for his Government’s failure to effectively manage the education system is simply astounding.
Such outdated thinking explains why we are stuck and going nowhere fast in a world that demands the ability to see around the corner into the future, to be of nimble intelligence, and to approach every problem not from the perspective of inadequacy and victimhood, but from a position of confidence to craft and implement solutions.