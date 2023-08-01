Bad faith by bad-pay Govt

The High Court’s ruling denying permission to State-owned Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL) to wind up its operations is stomach-churning in its conclusions about the role of the Government in bringing EFCL to the point of insolvency with close to $1 billion in debts owed to private contractors.
In her 38-page judgment, Justice Carol Gobin was blunt: “I have found that the government deliberately starved EFCL of funding—guaranteeing its demise, even as its corporate purpose could not have been said to be spent or frustrated... This was a chokehold followed by a winding up petition, the purpose of which was to have the court certify the death.”
Clearly not prepared to administer perfunctory last rites to EFCL, Justice Gobin reviewed testimony given by former EFCL chairman Arnold Piggott before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament, as well as the company’s record of compliance with the accountability requirements set out in the State Enterprises Manual and other statutory obligations. What she found was a State enterprise crippled by the “deliberate withholding of funds” and subjected to a lack of oversight by the Ministry of Finance as required by law.
Zeroing in on the Ministry of Finance, Justice Gobin said she found it “hard to understand, given the constitutional, statutory and monitoring policies which govern state enterprises, how the Ministry of Finance can claim ignorance of or no responsibility for the mess. The buck stops with the corporation sole”.
In assessing the evidence presented by EFCL in support of its request to be wound up, the judge challenged the view that EFCL, as an incorporated State enterprise, could wind up its operations in the same way that a private company could. Citing the fact that EFCL is wholly owned by the Minister of Finance as “Corporation Sole”, she held that different rules must apply. “Unlike shareholders in private corporations, the corporation sole is accountable to the Parliament and to the citizens of this country...” These provisions, she contended, “impose mandates of transparency or accountability for the benefit of the public” which do not apply to private companies.
The judge also pinpointed a quite sinister development in the Government’s shifting of projects from EFCL to another State enterprise, MTS, which, on the evidence, she found to be no better managed or organised.
Declaring that EFCL’s plea to be wound up because it had ceased to conduct business and could no longer fulfil its mandate to be the “most disturbing aspect” of the petition, Justice Gobin contended that the reason this was so was only because of “the execution of a deliberate plan to redirect project management services” through MTS. And this, she said, “has been achieved while citizens including the several objectors who are owed debts for services provided through EFCL have been left without their payment. The Corporation Sole has moved on”.
This judgment is a massive indictment against the Government that stands as an exposé of bad faith by a bad-pay government which can have huge financial consequences for private companies doing business with the State, not to mention the public purse.