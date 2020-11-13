Saturday Express Editorial

By any measure, the disclosure by the Express that the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has not been paying its bills to its major energy supplier, the National Gas Company, is a scandal of enormous proportions.

Worse yet, there is nothing by way of how the country has come to know this which suggests any plan to redress this highly untenable situation.

When he addressed the financial situation of the prized jewel that is the NGC last month, the company chairman, former Cabinet minister Conrad Enill, revealed what he said was a $316.2 million loss in the company’s half-year operations in 2020. He said this represented a 296-per cent collapse from the comparable period a year ago. He described it as “non-payment for gas sales by the company’s largest consumer”. This overshadowed everything else Mr Enill sought to convey regarding the financial ups and downs of this organisation during the period under review. These included the largely downward movements in the international markets for other products such as methanol, ammonia and natural gas liquids.

It would have taken only those with the most intimate understanding of this line of business activity, and of the NGC’s particular operations, to perhaps recognise who was being referred to as the company’s largest customer. For whatever reason, the chairman felt it prudent not to call names. But in a subsequent interview with One Caribbean Media (OCM) Business Editor Anthony Wilson, Mr Enill dropped this bomb. As the largest customer, T&TEC has been failing to meets its commitments for regular gas supplies from the NGC to run its own operations.

What we have here is a situation in which a most important public utility has been identified as being unable to pay its bills to a critical State enterprise which provides it with the means by which it operates. This has put the NGC in the red, with troublingly no indications of corrective action from the chairman. We have thus been made aware that T&TEC has been receiving a daily supply of some 231 million standard cubic feet of natural gas from the NGC on a daily basis, without the ability to pay for it, at least for the first six months of this year, from what we now know. We can only guess to what extent there has been any discussion of such a matter, and the complex implications brought forth from it, at the level of the Cabinet.

But this much seems certain. There appears to be no way of avoiding an increase in electricity bills in the near future. And this is against a background of calls and concerns raised over the years about the relatively low rates for electricity enjoyed by citizens and consumers locally, when compared with our counterparts across the rest of the Caricom region. Indeed, it has been a bone of contention in Jamaica and elsewhere that commercial and industrial production in this country enjoy an unfair competitive advantage, precisely because of State-sponsored subsidies in their operations.

Such advantages are destined now to change, with the recent announcement of a “tariff review” under way for T&TEC by the Finance Minister. In circumstances as dire as we have now been made aware, householders and all other consumers of electricity can brace for higher “light” and electricity bills in the period just up ahead. It is also worth bearing in mind that the situation regarding water rates and the cost of public transportation may also be under similar review.

