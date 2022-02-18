Bail discretion a good move

The Appeal Court’s declaration that the mandatory denial of bail to persons accused of murder under the Bail Act is a landmark decision of profound impact.
Most importantly, this judgment gives judges a discretionary power to weigh the evidence and decide whether a person accused of murder should be granted bail on request. The Government has already indicated its intention to challenge the ruling at the Privy Council. There, the saved law that protects pre-Independence laws, including this one, will be in focus.
We do not share the Attorney General’s view that this decision will open the “floodgates” to the granting of bail to murder accused, willy-nilly. This is simply the kind of alarmist rhetoric employed by those who seek to maintain the status quo in too many spheres of human activity.
Such decision as was handed down by the Court of Appeal powerfully expands the growing field of jurisprudence being fashioned by local experience.
It is a testament to the men and women in the chambers of the country’s judicio/legal system to seek to craft more of an architecture based on our own lived experiences.
We have faith in the court’s ability to examine each application on its merit and determine which case meets the standard for the granting of bail, or not. As a society, we cannot hold to the principle of the presumption of innocence and yet treat an entire category of accused individuals as if they were already convicted. This is especially abhorrent because of the length of time that persons accused of murder are kept on remand pending trial, as well as the abominable conditions under which they are kept.
Even if, as the Honourable Attorney General fears, murder accused and their attorneys seek to flood the courts with such challenges to the indictments, this would be a small price to pay.
The determination as to whether or not the case goes forward is worth its weight in the balancing of the rights of the accused with those of the society at large, for protection against crime and its perpetrators.
Time spent on remand under existing conditions adds up to significant opportunity lost, particularly for those who end up being found not guilty. In too many cases, as well, such accused often have no case to answer when the matters finally get to trial. Such was the issue in the case which led to this landmark decision. The accused spent nine years on remand, before a magistrate upheld a no-case submission in his favour.
It is a well-established reality that a significant proportion of the discontent coming from persons behind bars emanates from the frustrations of those on remand.
For much too long, we have been saddled with accepting what was handed to us as the way it should be in these and other critical areas of our national life.
We salute the courage of those members of the Court of Appeal who participated in this history-making decision. It demolished the long-held conventional wisdom in this regard. It signals another example of how we are striking out on our own. With every confidence, we go forward anticipating ratification by the Privy Council. It is with a great degree of irony, also, that we acknowledge the law lords as comprising the highest court of our land.