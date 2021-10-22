Bakr’s irreparable damage

Saturday Express Editorial

The sudden death of insurrectionist Yasin Abu Bakr on Thursday evening has brought to an end one element of an extremely violent part of our modern history.

He has left the country with the pockmarks of a failed insurrection, and a still ongoing question as to the capabilities of our national security systems.

Many are the views that we have never fully recovered from the trauma of that event on July 27, 1990. It signalled the loss of our innocence, and it remains as a threat to our national security capabilities.

What assurances do we have that a repeat of those actions, the hostage taking of a prime minister and members of his Cabi­net, the unleashing of unprecedented looting and widespread disorder foremost among them, can in fact be headed off? We remain doubtful.

The pugnacious former member of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service died at the St James infirmary after collapsing at his home at Long Circular Road. He had celebrated his 80th birthday on Monday.

He has left behind a legacy which creates a sense of unease about our national intelligence capabilities, and a sense that the system once tested is open for vicarious repeats.

Abu Bakr is credited with having been able to fashion a tenuous truce among the web of warring factions of disenfranchised youth, fighting for turf.

The proliferation of such gangs, however, and the failure of the authorities to bring to bear any of the intelligence that provides necessary assurances, remain deeply troubling. We live with the spectre of this kind of trouble barely below the surface.

In the aftermath of his failed coup attempt, he continued to thumb his nose at civil and official society in Trinidad and Tobago. In one case he threatened to take action against other Muslim organisations which he accused of not paying their dues as dictated by their religious obligations.

Most recently, he issued what was at least a veiled threat against those in authority for what he concluded was the continued suffering of people beyond the margins.

Bakr set in train a pattern in which street justice became the preferred option for too many youth, with the easy availability of guns. Cavalierly, he offered to give evidence for his actions on July 27, 1990, then changed his mind when the commission of enquiry was established.

In the period since then, his influence among large numbers of especially young and vulnerable Afro-Trinidad and Tobago youth has remained steadfast. Using this to claim a measure of legitimacy, he continued to seek to exact support and assistance from the very state apparatus he sought to overturn.

In the face of massive amounts of expenditure for both software and hardware in ever-increasing assessments of security threats, many in the society still feel uneasy and vulnerable.

Yasin Abu Bakr has exited the scene, but he has left in his wake a society which is yet to fully recover from his signature despoliation of its social fabric. We have miles to go before we can claim to have overcome the damage he has done.

