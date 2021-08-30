A second Independence Day has arrived to find us even more entrenched under a Covid-19 regime with citizens’ rights suspended under a state of emergency.
The public health emergency wrought by the pandemic has become a global flashpoint in a highly-charged debate on rights versus responsibility.
This is the 59th anniversary of our Independence, when we secured the right to determine both our individual and collective destiny through a constitution anchoring both. It is worth contemplating how individual rights and collective responsibility can be brought into harmony.
As we face the many daunting challenges of Covid-19, the intersection between the individual and the collective is the sweet spot to our common salvation from the pandemic.
As many nations are discovering, this is easier said than done. In capitals all over the world, people are taking to the street to protest mandatory masking and vaccination as a war on individual rights. To those who accept both as the responsible thing to do in the public interest, the view that masks and the vaccine are an assault on rights can be illogical and angering to many.
In the US, as one example, the federal courts have been shutting down attempts by state governors to punish those agencies moving for mandatory masking, if not also vaccination. In Florida and elsewhere, school district officials have stood up in the face of declarations by state authorities to withhold payments to state boards that make masking compulsory.
Police in Antigua used tear-gas to break up a demonstration by residents opposed to the imposition of mask mandates. We have witnessed with horror, the stone-pelting incident that targeted the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines over this matter. In Guyana, similar stand-offs between residents and authority figures in some communities tell the same stories.
Within such a global scenario, this moment in our own history perhaps provides a defining context within which we can address this delicate balance — individual rights compared with collective responsibility. For us then, we might choose to reflect on it this way. Perhaps it is not so much a case of illogic as a reflection on the fact of how far we still have to go in crafting a collective ethic out of the many.
Today, in the quiet of another Independence Day holiday without the usual pageantry, pomp and partying, we should all devote some time to locating our interest in the common well-being and to figuring out how best we can help ourselves and each other at the same.
In his Independence Day message, the Prime Minister points to what can well be the rallying recognition of a generation. He reminds us that each one holds a “great obligation” of collective, yet individual rights, privileges, duties and responsibilities.
Each of us holds, therefore, the rights and responsibilities of each other.
What we are being called to recognise in this truly history moment in time, is to embrace more fully the injunction that what we do in this pandemic, is as much for our nation as it is for our families and for ourselves.