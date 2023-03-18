Ball in DPP’s court

The ten-page rebuttal by the Chief Justice (CJ) in response to the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) complaint about a shortage of lawyers at his office is a studied and tempered response that alters the confrontational tone that was developing between the Office of the DPP and the Executive.
The detailed statement by CJ Ivor Archie has lifted the issue above the unproductive combativeness of both the Prime Minister and the Attorney General. By contrast, the Chief Justice’s statement, although critical of the DPP, provides a factual basis of the problem—at least from the perspective of CJ and the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC).
We do not agree with the view expressed in this paper by attorney Israel Khan, SC, that the Chief Justice should not have gone public with his statement. Indeed, we hold the position that he was obliged to do so, given that the DPP had taken his complaints and concerns to the public. A warning about the imminent collapse of the criminal justice system is not a matter to be left behind closed doors, especially if the key parties are not on good terms—which clearly obtains in this case.
With the Chief Justice now having laid out his response to the DPP’s charge of non-recruitment of adequate staff for the effective operation of his office, the ball is now in the court of DPP Roger Gaspard, SC.
The Chief Justice has challenged the DPP on the optimum number of attorneys for the DPP’s office; has cited internal inefficiencies relevant to performance evaluations to promote staff; and also hinted at a problem of micromanagement. He has also charged the DPP with failure to follow through on the JLSC’s attempts to ease the staffing problem, and identified his failure to file indictments, most notably in the Children’s Court where, according to CJ Archie, he has not filed a single indictment in the five years of its existence. In sum, the letter paints a picture of the DPP’s Office as overwhelmed, unorganised, obstructionist, lacking the capacity to motivate and retain staff, and unwilling to embrace innovative technologies for improved efficiency.
Notwithstanding his stated frustrations in trying to implement the “structural and management adjustments” required by the DPP’s Office, Chief Justice Archie expressed the hope that “a mature conversation can now be had, in light of the facts, to address the urgent situation that has been brewing for some time”.
Having no way of weighing and judging “the facts” as presented by the Chief Justice, the public’s expectation now would be for an equally clear statement from the DPP. He can either controvert, explain or acknowledge “the facts” as presented by the CJ.
Beyond that, however, we hope these two public officials and their vital offices will engage in the “mature conversation” that is needed for resolving the problems which both acknowledge have created an “urgent situation”.
The last thing T&T needs is public headbutting, with cataclysmic consequences for the justice system and potentially devastating implications for all.