Ball in parents’ court

The Government’s decision to set a date for the partial resumption of school within a system of in-person and online classes for Forms Four to Six is the best option in current circumstances. It is also a hugely challenging undertaking which will require the management of many moving parts, including teachers, pupils, administrators, support staff, parents and ministry officials.
In fleshing out the plan announced yesterday by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly will have to explain how the system will work. Will it operate as a parallel system like the health system, with in-person and online pupils having their own separate and dedicated teaching resources, or will pupils at home be simply logging on to what’s happening in the classroom?
One assumes that the Covid-19 vaccination requirement will apply to everyone in the physical system, including teachers, admin and auxiliary staff. The number of vaccinated teachers of Forms Four to Six and related staff is therefore another critical statistic in the equation.
Given the re-opening date of Friday, October 1, and the five weeks required for attaining the status of full vaccination, only pupils who have already taken the first dose would qualify to attend the first day of in-person class. Exactly how many pupils are in this category is unknown, for while Health Minister Deyalsingh disclosed that only 25 per cent of the target population of 12-to-18-year-olds have so far taken the first dose, he did not provide a breakdown indicating what percentage of them are in Forms Four to Six.
However, setting a date and being ready to move on to in-person teaching for the designated group sends an important signal to both parents and pupils that it is time to pull the plug on vaccination procrastination. The message that should reach parents and their children today is that there is no advantage to putting off a decision, one way or the other. If they believe pupils are better served by being in the company of their peers and teachers, then the immediate priority is to move swiftly to take the vaccine because every day that passes is a day of in-person teaching lost to them.
On the other hand, if their concerns about the vaccine outweigh the value they place on a physical learning environment, they have the option of staying at home, unvaccinated, with access to online classes. It is a reasonable option that places the power of decision making in the hands of parents and their children. With enough vaccines available for all pupils aged 12 to 18, there is no valid reason why those who are vaccinated and can therefore function with a high level of Covid safety in a physical environment should be denied the chance.
With the Government having marked October 1 as the back-to-school red line for the upper forms, the coming week should see a significant uptick in vaccine demand among the 18-and-under age group.
Carrying the vaccines to the familiar environment of the school should serve as encouragement to many. We also urge the Government to see the value of involving vaccinated pupil leaders and peers in the process.