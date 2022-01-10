It is no surprise that the biggest names in the fireworks industry are pleased as punch with the draft legislation on fireworks recently issued by the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs. The industry itself could hardly have done a better job of drafting legislation in its own interest.
It is alarming that the Law Reform Commission which, it should be noted, operates as a department of the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs despite being an independent statutory body, could be so insensitive as to propose changes that essentially maintain the status quo when the public is begging for radical change.
Trinidad and Tobago has very specific conditions and culture that require relevant legislation. While it is useful to review the legislative approaches of other countries in managing the risks posed by fireworks, ultimately the requirement for us is to deal with the specific challenges in our own country. The commission’s attempt to back up its recommendation of a curfew for discharging fireworks by limiting it to an hour from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on public holidays and 11.30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Old Year’s night “as in England” is an embarrassing attempt to borrow the legitimacy of another country when what we need is legislation relevant to our needs.
That need was brought into sharp relief on Old Year’s night when eight families at Quarry Street in East Port of Spain lost their homes to a fire reportedly caused by a failed sky lantern. One person suffered minor injuries but it could easily have been much worse. That point clearly came home to the MP for the area, Stuart Young, who has since come out strongly for a ban on fireworks and found public support from Cabinet colleagues Marvin Gonzales and Clarence Rambharat. It is clear the draft legislation does not reflect the personal views of some members the Cabinet and we would hope that their views and those of the public would be reflected in the final legislation.
As it is now, the proposed draft legislation offers nothing to protect the public from such a tragedy nor from the ear-splitting noise pollution and terrorism of animals. If anything, its proposed defined hours of exceptions which add up to a combined 14 and a half hours per year is guaranteed to become a more intense fireworks free-for-all—and that is when fireworks are legally discharged.
What the Law Reform Commission failed to do is to examine the problem and address it to the extent that the law can. It is accepted that fireworks displays are a thing of stunning beauty that are widely enjoyed and appreciated. It is also acknowledged that fireworks are dangerous to life and limb, spark terror among animals and many people, and damage the environment in releasing carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and nitrogen.
In weighing public pleasure against public threat, the challenge would be to set the conditions for fireworks displays without the attendant risks. This newspaper supports a ban on the sale and use of fireworks by private persons. What we can support is the discharge of noiseless fireworks set off by licensed operators under careful conditions, including the supervision of local government agencies, from publicly cleared locations, supported by standby police, fire and medical emergency teams.