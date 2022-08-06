Banning scrap iron exports welcome

Sunday Express Editorial

With the national mood adrift in uncertainty and heavy with self-doubt, another of our sporting heroes has come to our rescue.

In the space of 19.80 seconds yesterday, Jereem Richards broke the Commonwealth Games record for the 200-metre race to claim gold and put Trinidad and Tobago on the top rung of the winner’s podium.

The image of a celebratory Jereem with the national flag wrapped around him, with eyes glued to his record-breaking time, was in stark contrast to another image of T&T youth making the rounds yesterday. It was a photo of four young men, bloodied faces to the ground, being held captive by residents of Mamoral awaiting the police. The report alleged that the four were caught stealing copper cables.

While that matter will be determined by the courts, the scale of the theft of copper wire, scrap iron and other metals is so great that many, if not most incidents are going unsolved.

For this reason, we fully support the idea of a limited ban on the ­export of used metals. Given the epidemic of theft, chasing individual acts of criminality will be an exercise in futility. Tackling the problem from the demand side by shutting down the market for stolen copper, steel and iron would be the fastest and most effective way of drying the supply.

Understandably, dealers legally involved in the scrap iron business would not like this at all, but the scale of the damage and continued vulnerability of the critical public utilities of water, electricity and telecommunications outweigh sectoral interests. Facing a similar assault on its national infrastructure, the South African government is also considering a ban.

In a recent meeting with the Cabinet sub-committee established to examine the problem of metal theft, the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association proposed a regime of certification as a means of weeding out illegal operators trading in stolen metals. In our view, its proposals fell short of the fool-proof system that is required. Badges and stickers offer no guarantee that the supply source is clean. What is ­required is a system by which every piece of material bought and sold can be certified, identified and traced.

We understand the difficulty that the Government will have in making this call, but with the situation having been allowed to rise to the level of a national security threat, its priority must be the national interest even if this means negotiating a framework for compensating legitimate exporters who are compliant with the law.

A six-month ban on exports will, in the first instance, allow the ­authorities to repair damaged lines, install a security system, investigate and prosecute the criminal networks involved in the trade, and ­understand how the system has been operating to allow certain dealers to cover their tracks and launder the proceeds of their crime. At the same time, the ­Dealers Association should work with the authorities to develop an effective system for tracking purchases from point to point.

With an effective system in place, the industry can resume operations on a regulated basis with jobs for enterprising youth.

