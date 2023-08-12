Until the Privy Council delivered its ruling in May few expected T&T to be thrust into an election in August. However, with the court’s invalidation of the Government’s one-year extension of the life of regional corporations, it was inevitable that the 2023 local government election campaign would escalate into a trial run for the next general election.
This has been a leader-dominated campaign of Keith vs Kamla, to the point where many people do not even know the names of the candidates for whom they will either vote or reject tomorrow. The two septuagenarians have focused their campaigns so sharply on each other that electors may be forgiven for believing that the local government election option is between Kamla and Keith.
There is, of course, nothing unusual about this, T&T’s politics being historically leader-centred. In this case, however, these leaders have so many national considerations riding on the outcome of this election that local government issues were bound to be overshadowed. It hasn’t helped that the one major plank of the Government’s local government reform platform is the national issue of property tax, which has managed to retain heat despite the passage of time.
For Keith Rowley and Kamla Persad-Bissessar, tomorrow’s local government election is the beginning of the last hurrah, if not its end. The challenge facing each is to lead their party to a convincing victory that will position it favourably for the next election. A major factor in achieving this will be voter turn-out. If the voting trend of the last two local government elections holds firm at roughly one-third of the electorate, then the election outcome is likely to be determined by loyalists who maintain the status quo. However, if more voters are motivated to go to the polls, the result is likely to show a clear winner, with the surge favouring one or the other.
Barring some unexpected development, there is no doubt that if Persad-Bissessar succeeds in expanding the UNC’s control of regional corporations she will ride the momentum straight into the next general election. While the return of Jack Warner, Gary Griffith and other former allies has blown some wind beneath her wings, it remains to be seen whether it is strong enough to carry her over the threshold.
If, on the other hand, Dr Rowley outpaces the UNC to give the PNM an emphatic victory then he may be motivated to reconsider his plan to “transition” into a life beyond electoral politics. His statements on the subject so far have been open-ended enough to admit any possibility. However, in anticipation of a vacancy at the top ahead of the next general election, new internal alignments are beginning to emerge within the PNM that he may have to factor into his considerations.
What all of this means is that no one should expect the current political campaign to end today. Tomorrow, T&T will take a break just long enough to vote and to have those votes counted. After that, we can expect an intense resumption of the campaign until the votes of the next general election are counted.