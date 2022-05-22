Better late than never

Express Editorial : Daily

Clearly buoyed by the vision of economic opportunities as seen from the vantage point of Guyana, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley returned home yesterday clearer and more confident in the tangible value of the regional integration movement.

The vision of possibility is hardly new, going back to the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) in 1965 but after over 50 years of fits and starts the regional movement appears to be gaining real traction thanks to the confluence of leadership, harsh global economic realities and a seismic shift in long-standing economic alignments.

Having misjudged the importance of having high-level T&T representation at last month’s International Energy Conference and Expo in Guyana, Dr Rowley’s decision to lead a large delegation to last week’s Agri-Investment Forum and Expo in Georgetown should have gone some way in making amends. He certainly seemed to think so in making the point, when asked by the media, that he and Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had worked together and got along well. Nothing like showing up in person, pressing flesh and seeing and hearing for oneself.

Judging from his report, it seems T&T is about to join Barbados and Guyana in building out an economic plan based on mutual co-operation and the competitive advantages of each.

Food security, a matter of global concern, clearly dominated the conference. With the world’s food supply already hit by the double whammy of war and climate change, some countries have begun taking the extraordinary step of banning food exports to secure their own supplies. The government of India which had previously announced its readiness to supply wheat to the world in response to the shortage caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, recently banned wheat exports because of the devastating impact of a heatwave on its crops. Global corn prices have skyrocketed since Argentina capped corn and wheat exports; in March Egypt banned exports of vegetable oil and corn for three months; Iran has banned the export of potatoes, onions, tomatoes and eggplant while Turkey, Serbia, Indonesia and of course Ukraine and Russia, known as the bread basket of the world, have also banned food staples.

Given projections for the impact of the war and climate change, the current increase in the price of food may be only a glimpse of what is yet to come.

It is therefore of the highest priority that Caricom gets cracking on a food security plan.

Under the St Barnabas Accord, Barbados and Guyana are moving ahead on the production of one million Barbados Black Belly Sheep in Guyana and the establishment of a food terminal in Bridgetown for distributing Guyanese produce. A cargo ferry is now under consideration and expected to be discussed at the follow-up “Agriculture and Food Security Forum” in T&T in August.

It makes a lot of sense for the T&T Government and private sector to invest in regional agricultural projects in Guyana. While a major shift towards regional sources will disrupt existing food import arrangements going back to the days of the British Empire, it is a long overdue and necessary break from the past.

