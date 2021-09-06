Better late than never

IT is cause for broad-based celebration that this newspaper’s public interest feature, “The Express Takes Action”, has been able in such quick time to begin a life-changing process to a family, as was highlighted yesterday.
The case of the eight children who, over the course of 18 years, were non-existent as far as the law was concerned, should now prompt a review of the national registry system.
Eight children, the eldest of whom is 18 and the youngest four, have been existing within our national system without a birth certificate. This is the starting point of one’s recognition as being in existence. That such a situation has continued until it was highlighted recently in this newspaper is indeed a genuine eye-opener on several levels.
The mother, Kissoondai “Camini” Jagessar, said all eight of her children were born at the maternity unit of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. She said she was not successful in getting them into school. But this is not once, twice, or three times. For the purposes of the record, therefore, the relative health and education agencies with whom this mother has been interacting, on behalf of these children, would do well to consider where and how the ball was dropped, serially.
We have heard only from the mother in this case, and this raises obvious questions about the other party involved in bringing these children into the world. Since she is the one identified with the issue, as it is known to this point, Ms Jagessar should herself consider how it came to be that the children’s births were not registered and certified. None of those who might be part of her own extended family, if indeed such exists, appeared to have been of any assistance here either.
A birth certificate is what is required as the foundation in establishing one’s right to the wide range of privileges and services as a citizen of this country. This starts with the right to the best educational opportunities possible, as well as access to the country’s health and welfare services, to the fullest extent that these are also available. It is a question for consideration, how the oldest of them, an 18-year-old, managed to get to this point before an alarm was raised.
We are thankful for being able to bring this family’s situation to light. We salute the swift responses of both the Attorney General and the Minister of Social Development, and their respective interventions. We hope that the children in particular will get the special attention required to get them assessed, prepped and ready for entering the school system.
The response cannot stop there, however. Hospitals and schools must review their systems for spotting similar cases. Principals who turn away children for want of a birth certificate and never see them return should be required to pass this information to the competent authorities. Similarly, children born in hospitals who are not brought to health clinics for check-ups should also become a source of investigation. The public, including churches and community organisations, should be encouraged to report cases of children who are not in school, not for punitive reasons but for getting help for families who are unable to help themselves.