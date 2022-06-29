There is something strange about the public backlash following our islands’ escape from the impact of Tuesday night’s weather event. It is as if some people felt that their preparation efforts should have been rewarded with a storm.
Weather forecasting and storm-tracking are based on models that use equations and current data regarding a variety of atmospheric and other variables to project the likely behaviour of a weather system. By definition, a forecast is at best an estimate. Even major hurricanes being tracked across huge land masses can challenge the most sophisticated models and baffle experienced meteorologists.
The fact that Tuesday night’s system with maximum winds of 40 miles per hour side-stepped both islands should not be ascribed without evidence to faulty forecasting by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service, or to undue hype by the national planning agencies and weather broadcasters. Had the system moved squarely across the projected path, which included Trinidad and Tobago, everyone would have been thankful for the advance notice, disaster preparation plan and media coverage that put the population on notice and kept the public informed. As the old adage goes, better safe than sorry.
Now that the danger has passed, the appropriate response should not be to bash all and sundry, but to review our disaster planning, both as individuals and as a country, with a view to improving it and being even better prepared for the next storm headed in our direction. The danger of people believing they were misled is the risk that they will ignore future warnings and be caught unprepared.
Even if some individuals choose to dismiss the next weather alert, we hope the authorities will not be intimidated by the loud heckling from corners of social media and will continue to strengthen their planning, address weaknesses that became evident over the past few days, and build on their public communication. The Government’s communication has been markedly improved with Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi playing to his strengths before the camera, along with Cabinet colleagues Marvin Gonzales and Rohan Sinanan, Ministers of Public Utilities and Works and Transport, respectively, which are portfolios critical to disaster management.
Trinidad and Tobago has already been warned that the hurricane protection that it enjoys due to its geographical position can expect to be affected by this year’s La Niña conditions, which tend to keep storms lower and closer to the Equator, instead of being pushed northwards away from T&T.
The grumbling and general annoyance from sections of the public indicate that the Met Service has much to do in helping the population to understand its work and role. Its personnel need to get out of the backroom and become more engaged with the public. Science should be people-friendly and not wrapped up in impenetrable techno-speak. Indeed, the entire public sector could do itself a favour and train its experts in communicating critical public information. With a population that is as actively engaged in public issues as T&T’s, the entire country will benefit from public opinion that is grounded in knowledge.