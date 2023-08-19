Between flood and blood

With at least six murders in the last 24 hours, the suggestion that crime is being sensationalised to the detriment of the country’s international image can only be described as a case of wilful self-delusion. The facts are sensational enough to speak for themselves without having to be dressed up with hyperbole, and no amount of burying our heads in the sand will alter this reality.
If we are serious about cleaning up T&T’s growing international image as a crime-ridden country, energies would be more usefully spent in reducing crime instead of trying to hide facts that are obvious to all. In today’s world, where the viral power of information can be harnessed by one individual with access to social media, it is pointless trying to bluff our way out of the hard, cold facts. There is no shortcut, no public relations plan or marketing strategy powerful enough to spin our way out of this truth with a lie.
Unlike countries like Ukraine and Niger, T&T is neither a country at war with a foreign power nor is it engaged in a civil war with faction against faction. However, when the risk of falling victim to random crime is as all-pervasive as it is now, it is hard to escape the feeling that we are at war with forces unknown.
Between blood and flood, yesterday was a particularly tough day in T&T. In addition to the circles of families and friends grieving loved ones lost to crime, thousands were hit by the deluge associated with tropical wave conditions. With the consequences of climate change beginning to bear down on us, it would appear that T&T is as unprepared for its impact as it is for responding to runaway crime. Just over two weeks ago, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan confidently asserted that a $7 million crossing project completed in Arouca, involving the upgrade of culverts to cope with a much higher volume of water, would minimise flooding in the area. Yesterday, following torrential rainfall, parts of Arouca were once again under water.
Elsewhere in the country, entire communities are having to come to terms with the idea that a boat may be vital for transport. Areas in South Trinidad such as Debe, Penal and Point Fortin were once again flooded with consequent damage to crops, livestock and property. As with crime, it would appear that T&T is battling climate change without a plan and with those most affected being left to cope on their own.
Instead of coming to grips with the challenge and rallying the population around a plan, the Government is spending crucial time focusing its energy largely on ideological battles against the industrialised nations most responsible for creating the climate crisis. To be clear, this newspaper fully agrees with this position and supports the lobby by small island states to make polluting nations pay for the work to help them cope with climate change. In the interim, however, there are urgent matters to be addressed, starting with an assessment of the national susceptibility to climate change, areas most at risk, and the response plan.