In a display of utter recklessness, the leader of the United National Congress disregarded her own legal training in urging licensed firearm users to “empty the whole clip” into criminals invading their homes.
Adopting the gangsta language of the street, Kamla Persad-Bissessar threw aside all caution about proportionality and reasonable force in advising supporters to “light them up. Reload. We have to fight fire with fire!”
Mining public fear and exploiting anxiety are fairly standard practices among politicians who believe that whipping up panic is the fastest way to corral voters and lead them in a desired direction. Even by that standard, however, Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s words were beyond the pale and downright dangerous.
Surely the UNC leader is aware that even the so-called stand-your-ground laws she intends to copy from the United States if returned to office do not give licensed firearm users the carte blanche right to “empty the whole clip” and “reload”.
In the current environment of fear, such advice amounts to pouring gasoline on an open fire.
Knowing how easily information gets distorted when passed through the grapevine, we truly hope that no misguided licensed firearm user now believes the law is on their side if they “light up” a presumed intruder. It might be too much to expect but, as an attorney of long standing, Mrs Persad-Bissessar owes the public a clear and careful statement about the laws regarding self-defence in T&T, and an elaboration on what version of “stand your ground” laws is being advocated by the UNC.
We fully agree with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that flooding the country with weaponry and telling citizens to “light them up” is not an answer to crime. However, as Prime Minister he does not have the luxury of stopping there; the onus is on him to disclose his Government’s answers to T&T’s crisis of crime and to say how they are being implemented.
It is no exaggeration to say that in almost eight years of being in office, the Rowley administration has not delivered a single impactful response to rising crime. The consequences of its neglect are indisputable and on the statistical record. In glossing over his Government’s own poor performance on crime while criticising the UNC leader, Dr Rowley ignores the fact that it is precisely his Government’s failure that has created the room for what Mrs Persad-Bissessar is now attempting to exploit. Had his Government successfully tackled the problem of crime, the ground would not be as fertile as it is for reckless acts.
Last week, in an address to the Spring Village community in St Augustine, a graphic description of the state of siege under which the population is living was provided by Darrin Carmichael, director and administrator of Crime Stoppers’ Neighbourhood Crime Watch (NCW) programme. Mr Carmichael argued that staying safe and alive in T&T now requires an entire change of culture, including among neighbours. “It have no talk, talk, talk anymore; goodbye, see you later, and lock your door.”
Yes, Dr Rowley, this is where we have reached.