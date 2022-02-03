Beware Covid complacency

With just under half of the population vaccinated against Covid-19, it would be a mistake to be lulled into complacency by the recent decline in deaths.
As officials of the Ministry of Health have warned, T&T must remain on its guard. Although the Omicron variant has eclipsed Delta, we are still to see Omicron’s peak infection and its consequences in terms of hospitalisation and death which tend to lag by a few weeks.
As health officials review the National Carnival Commission’s health safety plan for its proposed “Taste of Carnival” exclusively for vaccinated persons, they must be assured that the NCC and the Police Service have the manpower to prevent all scheduled shows turning into potential super-spreader events, including those not being held at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
It is important to note that the number of fully-vaccinated persons hospitalised for Covid-19 has risen from 13.2 per cent at the start of the year to 16 per cent as of yesterday, although the vast majority of those in hospital, 84 per cent, are unvaccinated. One factor that could explain the rise is the low number of people who have taken the recommended additional dose and booster which now stands at 11 per cent.
With the period February to March being one of uncertainty regarding the full impact of Omicron, the authorities should be aware of the public health and reputational risks of a co-incidental rise in cases during and after the “Taste of Carnival”. This is why the public health evaluation should have been conducted before and not after the decision was made to schedule events in February.
Although the president of Pan Trinbago has said steelband players have been rushing to take the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine to qualify for performing in the safe zone pan events, the ministry’s data shows no evidence of an up-tick in demand for J&J which has in fact slowed to 85 to 90 doses a day from a daily rate of over 300 just before Christmas.
Since the start of 2022 overall vaccination figures have increased by a mere 1.7 per cent and currently stands at 49.5 per cent of the population. This suggests that the stubborn resistance to vaccination has not yet yielded in any significant measure to the Government’s proposed mandatory vaccination for public sector workers or the NCC’s vaccinated-only “Taste of Carnival”.
On a related note, we welcome the Seemungal committee’s move to include interviews with Covid-19 patients in its investigation of the factors contributing to clinical outcomes of Covid-19 patients. While its mandate focuses centrally on information from hospital records, policy documents and protocols, the committee’s confidential patient survey will provide additional important information pertinent to its mandate. We urge patients to participate in what could be a valuable information-gathering exercise.
However, since the probe was established by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley amid public concern and debate over T&T’s high number of Covid deaths, the non-inclusion of the experiences of patients who died via the people closest to them is likely to be a shortcoming of the report.