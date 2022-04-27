The stunning turn of events following the killing of Police Constable Clarence Gilkes should serve as a lesson about the dangers of rushing to judgment and the value of a healthy scepticism until the facts are established.
The instinct to disregard due process and jump to conclusions is particularly troubling when it occurs among those entrusted with law, order and justice. In this case we refer to acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, both of whom promoted the narrative that the shooting death of PC Gilkes was an attack on law enforcement by criminals. Now that an autopsy has opened up the possibility that Gilkes may have been a victim of “friendly fire”, we would hope they recognise the potentially dangerous consequences of their position.
When successive police commissioners question the public’s anti-police sentiment, they should recognise that the lack of trust has been fostered over decades by the public’s conclusion that under threat, the police may close ranks against justice.
The comments of acting Commissioner Jacob were particularly disappointing since one would have hoped he would avoid repeating the errors of his predecessor, Gary Griffith. This newspaper became a target for repeated attacks from Griffith because of its coverage and editorial positions on police killings, beginning with the shooting to death of five people, including two teenagers, in Laventille in October 2018, just two months after Griffith had assumed office.
Despite residents’ denial of the police claim that the five were killed in a shootout with the police, the general response was an almost automatic support of the police account. Even Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley issued a statement, urging young men to put down their guns and refrain from attacking the police. After almost two years of investigation, the Police Complaints Authority sent its findings with recommendations to the Director of Public Prosecutions in August 2020.
The fate of that matter remains unknown, as are those of numerous other killings involving the police since then. These include 14-year-old Naomi Nelson, who became collateral damage in another disputed incident; 19-year-old Rochyon King Ashterman and Kristan Kerri Serries, who were killed in Santa Cruz when police opened fire on a car they were looking for; the police killing of Morvant residents Joel “Lion” Jacobs, Noel Diamond and Israel Moses Clinton, which was caught on camera; and Andrew Morris, who was determined by a private autopsy to have been beaten to death while in police custody.
Then there is the bizarre case of Cecil Skeete who accused Griffith of choking, punching and putting a gun to his head at the Four Roads Police Station while in custody in June 2019, only to recant shortly after his report was published in the Sunday Express. One month later, Skeete was shot dead at his home in Cocorite in still unknown circumstances.
In all cases, public opinion was heavily swayed by police accounts which trumped calls for due process. That is not what justice looks like.