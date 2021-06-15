Beware the vaccine divide

Canada’s omission of WHO-approved Sinopharm from its list of approved vaccines allowing returning residents to skip its 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine, is an early warning signal of the next global battle to be fought between the rich and poorer countries of the world.
Already disadvantaged by the growing gap between vaccine haves and vaccine have-nots, people in lower income countries who are following the advice to take the first available vaccine, specifically the first WHO-approved vaccine as in the case of T&T, face the looming prospect of travel restrictions and pre-conditions.
These restrictions and pre-conditions are being woven into multi-tiered regimes that privilege vaccines developed in the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom over others. In Canada, the main privilege is that, as of next month, persons fully immunised with vaccines approved for use in that country—Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J Janssen—will no longer be required to enter its mandatory quarantine programme.
Of relevance to us in Trinidad and Tobago is that this policy effectively means that when Canada launches this programme, returning Canadian residents who received Sinopharm in T&T will have to enter the 14-day quarantine while those who received AstraZeneca will not.
It is mystifying why a member country and self-avowed strong supporter of WHO initiatives would not exempt a WHO-approved vaccine from the requirement of mandatory quarantine.
Unlike T&T, Canada has not needed to employ vaccines beyond the four noted above. Indeed, it made global headlines when it was discovered that in a world desperately short of vaccines, Canada was number one among the rich countries that had already grabbed half of the world’s projected vaccine supply, having purchased an estimated ten doses for each citizen.
Given its tremendous access to vaccines, its close relationship with Trinidad and Tobago, and Covid-19’s continued surge through our ranks, we would have hoped for a donation of vaccines from Canada in addition to the support for equipment and diagnostic tools provided through PAHO.
Equally disappointing has been Britain which is preparing to inoculate its children while frontline health personnel in middle and low income countries are fighting the pandemic without the protection of the vaccine.
For its part, apart from the 400 Pfizer doses mysteriously sent to the Ministry of National Security, the same would be said about the United States which, despite its pledge of a vaccine donation, is yet to supply details.
Hopefully, after Saturday’s experience, the US recognises that even if it were to send vaccines for US embassy staff in Port of Spain, this country’s regulatory process for the importation and handling of vaccines must be fully respected.
The policy of self-first by the world’s richest nations makes a mockery of the expression that “we are all in this together.” We are not. The recent G7 meeting very correctly focused on the global response to the next pandemic because any hope of a united response to the current pandemic is already lost.
The world’s wealthy nations, many of whom acquired their wealth by exploiting the natural resources of the world’s lower income countries, should be wary of the risks to themselves of creating systems that deepen the vaccine divide.