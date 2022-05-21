Beyond life-jacket economics

Finance Minister Colm Imbert got it absolutely right when he described the windfall from the petrochemical sector as a “life jacket for Trinidad and Tobago”.
A life jacket will keep us afloat, but not necessarily carry us to safety. Getting there will depend on multiple other variables. However, we do not envy Minister Imbert’s sense of relief and even glee as he watches critical economic indicators shifting in a more positive direction. Watching the Government’s overdraft limit inching towards 100 per cent is enough to tie up anyone’s stomach in knots.
However, unlike the average person watching bills coming due with no option in sight, Minister Imbert has had one major advantage over everyone else. He can simply decide not to pay certain critical bills without the risk of punishment.
In presenting his case for a supplementary budget of $3.08 billion in 2022, he disclosed the startling extent to which the Government has not been paying VAT refunds owed to businesses and its bills for electricity, water, janitorial and security services and rent while piling up debt owed to contractors, arrears to contract workers and gratuity payments for public servants.
We are happy for the businesses, families and individuals about to receive long overdue payments owed by the Government, thanks largely to the petrochemical windfall from Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, it takes some gall for Minister Imbert to try to spin these debt settlements as economic stimulus without acknowledging the debilitating and even destructive impact the Government’s failure to pay its bills has had on businesses and individuals.
Of the additional $3.08 billion approved by Parliament for 2022, Minister Imbert disclosed that $1.67 billion will be paid out in VAT refunds owed to businesses and $600 million owed for water, electricity, telephone services, rent, janitorial services and security services. Whether this covers the full amount of money owed for VAT refunds, utilities and services was not stated. However, the disclosure does indicate Minister Imbert’s choices when faced with T&T’s tight economic conditions since the last quarter of 2014, when oil prices fell below $100 a barrel and stayed there until two months ago. He serviced foreign debt and public sector salaries, and skimped on a lot else while funding the occasional election budget.
One cannot argue with prioritising foreign debt since default will trigger a cascade of very difficult problems. However, one can point to his inability to shift the policy direction which keeps the economy tied to the boom-bust syndrome of energy dependency. Without the happenstance of the Ukraine war, one wonders how the Government was planning to meet its growing mountain of bills.
Now that the economy has got a life jacket, the priority must be a comprehensive review of economic policy to develop non-energy motors of the economy, reduce imports and, importantly, decrease the economic dominance of the State while opening up space for the private sector, including a multitude of small and medium-sized businesses. For however long this latest energy windfall lasts, it must be embraced as a last chance to diversify and future-proof the economy.