Beyond the parallel system

Today, no one should be in any doubt about the state of emergency that Trinidad and Tobago is in, if not in law, then certainly in fact.
With yesterday’s report of an overnight increase of 399 new Covid-19 cases and four additional deaths, we must come to terms with the reality that T&T has shifted into an altogether different and more dangerous phase. The fact that some vaccine centres are now saying they are out of supplies underscores the seriousness of our situation.
With hospital and ward occupancy now past 50 per cent levels, and the number of positive cases in home isolation increasing by over 100 a day, it is easy to see how the parallel hospital system could be overwhelmed within a week.
The question to be answered now is what happens then?
The parallel health system has so far done what it was designed to do—which is to protect the public health system by creating an external capacity for managing Covid-19. If it becomes overburdened, as now seems likely, new capacity will have to be created in terms of beds, staffing, medical equipment, medication and many other resources. We imagine that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and the various RHA administrators are hustling to put these elements together. In doing so, they must keep the anxious public informed.
At this stage, when the parallel health system is still intact although increasingly burdened, health administrators throughout the country have an enormous responsibility for holding the system together to keep it from buckling as long as they can.
In this regard, we cite the situation that developed at the St Joseph Health Centre on Tuesday when a large number of persons turned up for their vaccine appointments and ended up having to wait for hours under a tent on a rainy day. Administrators put the problem down to a shortage of staff.
There are several worrying aspects of that situation that should prompt the health authorities into immediate action to ensure they are not repeated, for the sake of the public’s health and stability of the health system.
The first thing is that in the current environment of heightened transmission of the Covid-19 virus, there is the very real risk of people being infected in the process of trying to get their vaccines. That was evident from the chaotic scene in St Joseph on Tuesday when the rain and lengthy vaccination delays resulted in people repeatedly breaking public protocols.
We fear that the general public is still behind the curve of these latest development stemming from the Brazilian Covid-19 variant. The message that needs to get through now is not yet reaching its intended audience. Current regulations allow the public to be out and about, thereby increasing the risk at a time when the situation desperately requires a dramatic change in behaviour.
It will take a couple of weeks to see whether the latest regulations imposed on Monday night are working. However, given the current statistics, a period of two weeks is a luxury that we may not have.